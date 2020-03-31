Home > World > South Asia

At least 27 Afghan security personnel killed in Taliban assaults

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Mar 2020 01:28 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2020 01:29 PM BdST

Taliban insurgents have killed 27 members of the Afghan security forces, police and government officials said on Monday, as a peace effort brokered by the United States struggles to get off the ground.

The Taliban and the United States struck a deal last month allowing the United States and its allies to withdraw their forces in exchange for Taliban promises on preventing terrorism.

A Taliban commitment to talk peace with the US-backed government was part of the pact but efforts to get talks going have been hampered by differences between the government and the Taliban on a prisoner exchange and on negotiating teams.

The Taliban have not agreed to a ceasefire with government forces and fighting has not ended, although the insurgents have not announced any spring offensive, which they normally do at this time of the year.

In the latest clashes, insurgents stormed the compound of a top police officer in the northeastern province of Takhar on Sunday, killing 13 policeman and wounding the senior officer, a spokesman for the force said.

In the southern province of Zabul, Taliban forces attacked government security outposts, killing at least 11 soldiers, also on Sunday, police said. The ministry of defence said on Twitter six soldiers were killed in those clashes.

Government security posts were also attacked in the southern province of Helmand and northern province of Baghlan, officials said. Four members of the security forces were killed in both attacks.

Thirteen Taliban fighters were killed in Baghlan, according to police spokesman. The Taliban also suffered casualties in the other three attacks, officials said, but they did not provide details.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Kabul and Doha, where the Taliban have an office, last week to urge all sides involved to move the process forward.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation (R) gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

27 Afghan forces killed in Taliban attacks

A suspected missile is fired, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Mar 22, 2020. REUTERS

N Korea fires more missiles than ever amid virus outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Members of Afghanistan's Taliban delegation (R) gather ahead of an agreement signing between them and US officials in Doha, Qatar, February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari/File Photo

Taliban refuses talks with Afghan govt

A worker disinfects the exteriors of a passenger train parked at a railway yard as a preventive measure against coronavirus, on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, March 16, 2020. Reuters

India plans isolation wards in idled trains

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, speaks during an interview at his home on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan on July 29, 2017. Reuters

Imran greets Hasina on Independence Day

People wearing protective face masks due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk in front of the Giant Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 25, 2020, after the announcement of the Games postponement to 2021. REUTERS

Japan's capital becomes centre of its virus epidemic

Military officers stand near parked ambulances at the premises of the Expo Centre, after government declared it a mass isolation center and field hospital following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan army to help impose nationwide restrictions

A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi, India March 23, 2020. Reuters

India shuts down flights, big cities

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.