Pakistan army to help impose nationwide restrictions to curb coronavirus

Published: 24 Mar 2020 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2020 01:28 PM BdST

The Pakistani army said on Monday it would help to impose nationwide restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus following a request from the government.

"The army chief of staff has ordered the deployment of all available troops and medical resources according to requirements," a military spokesman, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said in an announcement broadcast live on television news channels.

Pakistan has so far reported 875 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six deaths.

