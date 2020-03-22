Home > World > South Asia

One dead in Sri Lanka jail clash as South Asia tries to stem virus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 22 Mar 2020 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 22 Mar 2020 02:02 AM BdST

One prisoner died and three others were injured when fighting broke out on Saturday in a Sri Lankan jail over rumours of coronavirus, as governments across South Asia tightened restrictions on movement to try to stem infections.

The pandemic appears to have been slow to take off in the region, home to 1.9 billion people, but the rate of infections in Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Afghanistan is increasing.

As a whole, by 1400 GMT on Saturday, the region had registered 957 coronavirus cases and eight deaths.

Instructions to stay indoors are a challenge for millions of day labourers who can scarcely afford to stay at home, and there are fears that the region will prove particularly vulnerable because of its poor health facilities and overcrowded infrastructure.

In Sri Lanka, which has confirmed 76 cases, police arrested 110 people from various parts of the country for violating a weekend curfew, a police spokesman said.

In Anuradhapura prison, scene of frequent protests against ill-treatment in recent years, inmates fought staff, fearing that the virus had entered the jail.

"Contrary to rumours floating around, no one has tested positive at the Anuradhapura prison," said lawmaker Namal Rajapaksa.

FLIGHTS SUSPENDED

At Dum Dum, the largest jail in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police fired tear gas after prisoners attacked wardens and tried to start a fire after visits were banned because of the virus, a prison official said.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, all incoming flights except those from China, Hong Kong and Thailand were to be banned from midnight onwards after 20 people tested positive, a senior civil aviation official said.

At Dhaka airport, authorities started marking the hands of passengers who had been instructed to follow home quarantine.

Pakistan, with 534 confirmed cases and three deaths, suspended all international flights for two weeks. Officials there said a self-quarantine programme would continue for at least another 45 days.

In India's towns and cities, people were scrambling to buy essential commodities ahead of a day-long curfew on Sunday promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a way of practising social isolation.

India is also banning all incoming international flights from 2001 GMT on Sunday.

With over 1.3 billion people, India has confirmed 283 cases of coronavirus, but has tested only 15,000 samples in 70 state-run labs, according to a senior health ministry official in New Delhi, one of the lowest testing rates in the world.

"At this point we really don't know what is the extent of the spread," the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Indian Railways, which carries more than 25 million passengers every day, said some people had tested positive after travelling by train, forcing officials to try to track down fellow passengers.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in South Asia:

Pakistan - 534

India - 283

Sri Lanka - 76

Afghanistan - 24

Bangladesh - 24

Maldives - 13

Nepal - 1

Bhutan - 2

----------------------

TOTAL – 957

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Muslims attend Friday prayer amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan Mar 20, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan suspends international flights

A faded flag of the Islamic State in Raqqa, Syria, Jun 12, 2018. A Pakistani doctor who the FBI said was intent on joining the Islamic State, either on the battlefield in Syria or as a “lone wolf” in the United States, was arrested on Thursday, Mar 19, 2020, before boarding a flight at Minneapolis-St Paul Airport. The New York Times

Pakistani man, off to join IS, held in US

A worker wearing protective suit arrives to spray disinfectant at a housing complex, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Sri Lanka to delay elections over virus

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference held with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an international conference on the future of Afghan refugees living in Pakistan, organised by Pakistan and the UN Refugee Agency in Islamabad, Pakistan Feb 17, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan urges calm as virus cases surge

Bangabandhu is an inspiration: Modi

A conductor wears a protective mask as he stands next to a train at Fort railway station, as the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country increased, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Mar 17, 2020. REUTERS

Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights

A health worker checks a woman's temperature amid coronavirus fears, at a counter at the Cantonment railway station in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar 15, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan reports first virus death

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.