Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Mar 2020 05:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 Mar 2020 05:31 PM BdST
Pakistan on Saturday suspended all international flight operations for two weeks in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation authority said.
"The Government of Pakistan has decided to suspend operation of all international passenger, chartered and private flights to Pakistan, effective from 21st March 2020 (2000 hrs PST) to 4th April 2020 (2000 hrs PST)," it said in a statement.
Cargo and diplomatic flights are exempt.
Pakistan has reported three deaths and 481 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan suspends international flights for two weeks to contain COVID-19
- Pakistani man, off to join the Islamic State group, is arrested at Minneapolis airport, US says
- Sri Lanka to delay elections due to coronavirus outbreak
- New Zealand shuts border to all foreigners to curb spread of coronavirus
- Pakistan urges calm as coronavirus cases surge, Sri Lanka stops flights
- Bangabandhu’s life is a tremendous inspiration for all, says India’s Modi in centenary tribute
- Sri Lanka bans all incoming flights for two weeks to combat coronavirus
- Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus
- In Afghanistan, coronavirus complicates war and peace
- Pakistan builds border fence, limiting militants and families alike
Most Read
- Bangladesh cuts air connectivity with 10 countries over virus
- Bangladesh confirms second death from coronavirus
- Italy tightens lockdown screw further as coronavirus deaths rocket
- Bangladesh reports three more cases, one in critical condition
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Bangladesh punishes organisers of religious gathering for flouting coronavirus curbs
- Brahmanbaria civil surgeon holds wedding party for daughter defying social gathering advice
- Mountaineer Wasfia Nazreen tests positive for coronavirus
- Bangladesh begins stamping returnees in hands for home quarantine at Dhaka airport
- Amid coronavirus, God goes online to reach worshippers