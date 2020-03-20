Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka to delay elections due to coronavirus outbreak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Mar 2020 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2020 10:19 AM BdST

Sri Lanka will not be in a position to conduct parliamentary elections in the country as scheduled on April 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Mahinda Deshapriya, the chairman of the country's election commission, said on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka earlier this week banned all incoming flights for two weeks, and imposed a curfew in some areas to rein in the spread of the disease. There have been over 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 detected in Sri Lanka so far.

