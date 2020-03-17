Pakistan reports first death from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 03:54 PM BdST
Pakistan's health ministry said on Wednesday that a coronavirus infected person had died.
The death was announced on a web portal the ministry launched on Tuesday to keep a track of the spread of the coronavirus in the South Asian nation.
It said 195 people had tested positive in Pakistan so far.
Punjab health minister Yasmin Rashid said the patient was brought to a hospital in critical condition, and that he had a history of travelling from Iran where most of the 195 people got the infection.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In Afghanistan, coronavirus complicates war and peace
- Pakistan builds border fence, limiting militants and families alike
- Modi proposes coronavirus fund, makes $10m offer
- Modi leads SAARC talks on roadmap to battle coronavirus
- Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Pakistani airforce plane crashes in capital city of Islamabad
- Afghan govt to release Taliban prisoners as UN backs push to end war
- US 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government: Pompeo
- Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan
Most Read
- Government orders mandatory 14-day quarantine for returnees from abroad
- Bangladesh confirms three new coronavirus cases
- 95 Bangladeshis return from Italy, Germany despite Europe travel ban
- Bangladesh to get $100m from World Bank to battle coronavirus
- Govt tightens quarantine requirement for overseas returnees
- Bangladesh reports two more coronavirus cases
- Govt removes DC Sultana Pervin, three other officials after jailing of reporter
- Govt shuts all educational institutions until Mar 31 amid virus scare
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Italy’s coronavirus victims face death alone, with funerals postponed