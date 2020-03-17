Bangabandhu’s life is a tremendous inspiration for all, says India’s Modi in centenary tribute

“Today, it gives me great happiness, when I see people of Bangladesh dedicating themselves day and night towards making their dear nation, ‘Sonar Bangla’, as was dreamt by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” he said in a recorded message aired on Bangabandhu’s birth centenary on Tuesday.

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was one of the greatest personalities of the last century. His entire life is a tremendous inspiration for all of us,” he said in his eulogy.

“Bangabandhu means a leader of courage, a man of conviction, a sage of peace, a champion of justice, equality and dignity, a hand of defiance against brutality, and a shield against coercion,” continued Modi.

“He had devoted every moment of his life towards bringing Bangladesh out of the phase of devastation and genocide and making it into a positive and progressive society. He was absolutely clear that hatred and negativity can never be the foundation of any country’s development.

“Bangladesh is moving ahead, inspired by Bangabandhu and under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and with inclusive and development-oriented policies; this is really commendable. Be it economy, other social indices or sports, today Bangladesh is setting new benchmarks,” the Indian leader said.

A tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. https://t.co/9R5xU2cish — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2020

“Bangladesh has made unprecedented progress in many fields like skill, education, health, women empowerment, microfinance,” the premier added.

He started his speech by wishing Bangladesh on Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary in Bangla. “Many many greetings and good wishes from 130 crore Indian brothers and sisters to entire Bangladesh, on the auspicious occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of ‘Jatir Pita’ Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.”

Modi said Hasina had personally invited him to be part of this “historic occasion” but it could not happen due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I am also happy to mention that in last 5-6 years, India and Bangladesh have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral ties and given new dimension and direction to our partnership,” he said.

“This is because of increasing trust between the two countries that we have been able to amicably resolve complex issues like Land Boundary, Maritime Boundary. Today, Bangladesh is not only India’s biggest trading partner in South Asia but also development partner.

“Electricity generated in India is lighting up lakhs of houses and factories in Bangladesh. A new dimension has been added to our relations through Friendship Pipeline. Be it road, rail, air, waterway or internet, our cooperation in several sectors is connecting people of our two countries even more,” he added.

Tributes to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary. He is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh’s progress.



This evening, via video link, will address Bangabandhu’s 100th Birth Anniversary celebrations being held in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/uqAxL0h4F6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2020

Modi said “our heritage” comes from intellectuals like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Ustad Alauddin Khan, Lalon Shah, Jibanananda Das and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

“Legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made our heritage more comprehensive. India has always been attached to his ideals and values. Deep rooted relations between India and Bangladesh have been laid on the foundation of this shared heritage. This heritage of ours, deep rooted bond, path shown by Bangabandhu are the strong foundation of partnership, progress and prosperity of the two countries in this decade as well,” he said.

Noting that 2021 will be 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence and 2022 will be the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, Modi said, “I am confident that both these milestones will not only take development of India and Bangladesh to a new height, but will also strengthen the bond of friendship between the two countries.”

He signed off saying: “Jai Bangla, Jai Hind!”