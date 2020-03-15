Modi proposes coronavirus fund, offers $10m

“Our embassies can coordinate the utilisation of this fund,” Modi said on Sunday.

India can also arrange training capsules for health workers' training, Modi told SAARC leaders.

Modi led a discussion that started via videoconferencing at 5:30pm Dhaka time on Sunday and said: “We cannot predict the situation which is why it is most valuable to share each other's perspective.”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined Modi and other leaders of the SAARC nations to discuss ways out of the coronavirus crisis with the disease spreading through South Asia like the rest of the world.

“I hope this conference will show a new path to all of us in tackling the coronavirus,” Hasina said in her speech via videoconferencing.

She also said the health ministers and secretaries can also have a similar conference to discuss the technicalities of the response to the coronavirus.

In her brief speech, Hasina mentioned that Bangladesh has only five imported cases, but no local cases so far.

The others who joined the talks include Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani. Zafar Mirza, special assistant on health to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, represented their country.

