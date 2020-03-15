Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2020 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2020 02:03 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders of the South Asian countries in talks on a “roadmap” for coronavirus battle in the region.
The heads of government or state of five other countries and the health adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet via video conferencing on Sunday afternoon.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Hasina’s plan to participate in the talks at a press conference on Saturday night.
He said the details of the talks, scheduled to start at 5:30pm, will be revealed later.
The eight countries are all members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC. Besides India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the others are Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives.
“Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” Modi tweeted.
Ravish Kumar, the spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry, said in another tweet that Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to “chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region”.
Timely action for a healthier planet.
Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens.
Timely action for a healthier planet.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus
- Hasina, five other South Asian leaders agree to Modi’s proposal on coronavirus talks
- Pakistani airforce plane crashes in capital city of Islamabad
- Afghan govt to release Taliban prisoners as UN backs push to end war
- US 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government: Pompeo
- Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan
- Maldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down
- 27 dead in attack on ceremony in Afghan capital
- Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
- From the Afghan peace deal, a weak and pliable neighbour for Pakistan
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Over 100 Bangladeshis return from coronavirus-hit Italy, will undergo mandatory quarantine
- Bangladesh to bar air passengers from European nations, except Britain
- Nine Bangladeshis in isolation with coronavirus-like symptoms: IEDCR
- China spins tale that the US army started the coronavirus epidemic
- Bangladesh national among Saudi Arabia’s 24 new coronavirus cases
- Bangladesh confirms two more coronavirus cases from Germany, Italy
- 13 test positive for swine flu in India's West Bengal
- Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board
- Two jailed in Bangladesh for selling ‘coronavirus vaccine’