Modi, Hasina to join other South Asian leaders to discuss ways to fight coronavirus

The heads of government or state of five other countries and the health adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet via video conferencing on Sunday afternoon.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen confirmed Hasina’s plan to participate in the talks at a press conference on Saturday night.

He said the details of the talks, scheduled to start at 5:30pm, will be revealed later.

The eight countries are all members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation or SAARC. Besides India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, the others are Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives.

“Timely action for a healthier planet. Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens,” Modi tweeted.

Ravish Kumar, the spokesman for India’s external affairs ministry, said in another tweet that Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to “chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region”.