Pakistani airforce plane crashes in capital city of Islamabad
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 12:46 PM BdST
A Pakistani air force plane crashed in the capital city of Islamabad on Wednesday morning, a spokesman for the air force said.
"We are ascertaining the losses," the spokesman told Reuters by phone. The type and make of the aircraft was not immediately clear.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistani airforce plane crashes in capital city of Islamabad
- Afghan govt to release Taliban prisoners as UN backs push to end war
- US 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government: Pompeo
- Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan
- Maldives confirms first two coronavirus cases; two islands locked down
- 27 dead in attack on ceremony in Afghan capital
- Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case, India total hits 31
- From the Afghan peace deal, a weak and pliable neighbour for Pakistan
- As India coronavirus cases spike, experts daunted by prospect of South Asia spread
- US carries out air strike on Taliban, calls for halt to 'needless attacks'
Most Read
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears