US 'strongly' opposed to creation of parallel Afghan government: Pompeo

Published: 10 Mar 2020

The United States opposes any efforts to create a parallel government in Afghanistan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, hours after the country's president and his main election rival held competing inauguration ceremonies.

"We strongly oppose any action to establish a parallel government, and any use of force to resolve political differences," Pompeo said in a statement.

