Home > World > South Asia

Islamists hurl stones and shoes at Women's Day marchers in Pakistan

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Mar 2020 10:17 AM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2020 10:17 AM BdST

Islamists pelted campaigners with stones, shoes and sticks as they marched through Pakistan's capital on Sunday to mark International Women's Day.

Women and men joined the event in Islamabad, one of several rallies across the country, for what is known in Pakistan as the Aurat March, using the Urdu word for women.

Hundreds of men and women from the Red Mosque brigade, consisting of several local militant groups, and a Taliban allied religious party staged a rival rally just across from the women's march venue, District Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said.

Police official Mazhar Niazi said the officers blocked the Islamists as they tried to break through a cordon to attack the marchers.

A Reuters witness and Niazi said the Islamists threw stones, bricks, sticks and shoes at the marchers. Niazi said no one was injured.

He said a criminal case would be registered against the Islamists for violating the law and attempting to attack the women's march.

The event organisers said some of those marching hit by stones and bricks were injured.

One of the organisers Ammar Rashid posted a photo on Twitter of a secular woman leader Ismat Shahjahan with a head injury.

Police said they were investigating the claim.

There has been an uproar in conservative circles over slogans used at the past two such events, including "My body, my choice", "My body is not your battleground" and "Stop being menstrual phobic".

Following last year's event, organisers said they faced a backlash including murder and rape threats.

Ahead of this year's event, organisers say posters and murals were vandalised, including one by the Islamists from the Red Mosque.

Marches in other cities across Pakistan were held peacefully amid tight security with a large participation from students, civil rights groups and other women's organisations.

The marchers at some of these other events carried colourful placards and banners, chanted slogans to challenge patriarchy and misogyny in the mainly Muslim country where extremists see such movements a threat to the core values of society.

"You know, whatever they do, they can't scare us. Their scare tactics aren't going to work on us," Anam Rathore, one of the organisers of the marches, told Reuters.

Earlier this month, a court had given permission for the country-wide event on condition that organisers and participants adhered to "decency and moral values".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: Nepalese arriving from coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan gather at the quarantine centre after their arrival in Bhaktapur, Nepal February 17, 2020. Reuters

Maldives reports first coronavirus cases

Afghan security forces keep watch near the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan March 6, 2020. REUTERS

27 die in attack on Kabul ceremony

A man enters a hospital where a special ward has been set up for the coronavirus disease in Mumbai, India, March 5, 2020. REUTERS

Bhutan bans tourists after first virus case

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, and Zalmay Khalilzad, US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, shake hands after signing an agreement at a ceremony between members of Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar February 29, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan to benefit from Afghan peace deal

FILE PHOTO: A health desk is set up to screen travellers for signs of the coronavirus at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, India, January 31, 2020. Reuters

South Asia coronavirus risk daunts experts

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive at the site of last night clashes between Taliban and Afghan forces in Kunduz, Afghanistan Mar 4, 2020 REUTERS/Stringer

US launches air strike on Taliban

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the leader of the Taliban delegation, speaks at a signing ceremony between Afghanistan's Taliban and the US in Doha, Qatar Feb 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ibraheem al Omari

Taliban rule out Afghan talks until prisoners freed

Border killings unfriendly: Momen to Shringla

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.