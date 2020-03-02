Border killings don’t go with friendship, Momen says as Shringla insists Indians die too
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Mar 2020 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 08:31 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has aired concerns over killings of Bangladeshis by India’s Border Security Force or BSF and said these do not go with “friendship”.
He urged visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who says citizens of his country are also killed along the borders, to take steps to put an end to the killings of Bangladeshis by BSF.
“I told him [Shringla] that we had decided on ‘zero killing’ along the border, but it has unfortunately increased this year,” Momen told the media after Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Sunday.
“I also told him that they are friends to us and killings do not go with friendship,” he added.
Shringla assured Momen of steps to stop the killings, according to the foreign minister.
“He said they would try to stop this,” Momen said.
File Photo
He identified trans-border crimes in densely populated areas and very difficult geographical terrain as the reasons behind the killings.
At least 13 Indian nationals, including a BSF member, were killed along the border last year, according to Shringla.
The number of Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing or torture was 43 last year, human rights group Ain O Salish Kendra had said.
Border Guard Bangladesh had said 11 Bangladeshis were killed along the borders until mid-February this year.
India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressing a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh-India: A Promising Future’ at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman
“And who are the causalities along the border?” he asked, pointing the finger at smuggling, trespassing and other criminal activities along the borders. “This clearly reflects criminalities know no geographical boundaries. Clearly, criminal activities take place on both sides.”
“Lately there are a lot of attacks on our border guarding forces and in many cases they have to respond to attacks on them by armed gangs,” he said.
But India “truly regrets” every death along the border, Shringla said.
“The problem I think is linked to the issues of densely populated sections of our society living close to border areas, almost along the border in many places, and very difficult geographical terrain in other places,” he said.
