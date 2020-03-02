Home > World > South Asia

Border killings don’t go with friendship, Momen says as Shringla insists Indians die too

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2020 08:09 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2020 08:31 PM BdST

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has aired concerns over killings of Bangladeshis by India’s Border Security Force or BSF and said these do not go with “friendship”.

He urged visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who says citizens of his country are also killed along the borders, to take steps to put an end to the killings of Bangladeshis by BSF.

“I told him [Shringla] that we had decided on ‘zero killing’ along the border, but it has unfortunately increased this year,” Momen told the media after Shringla met him at his office in Dhaka on Sunday.

“I also told him that they are friends to us and killings do not go with friendship,” he added.

Shringla assured Momen of steps to stop the killings, according to the foreign minister.

“He said they would try to stop this,” Momen said.

File Photo

File Photo

Shringla, a former high commissioner to Bangladesh, told journalists after attending an event earlier in the day that the same number of Indians as that of Bangladeshis are killed along the border but the statistics are not reflected in Bangladesh.

He identified trans-border crimes in densely populated areas and very difficult geographical terrain as the reasons behind the killings.

At least 13 Indian nationals, including a BSF member, were killed along the border last year, according to Shringla.

The number of Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing or torture was 43 last year, human rights group Ain O Salish Kendra had said.

Border Guard Bangladesh had said 11 Bangladeshis were killed along the borders until mid-February this year.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla addressing a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh-India: A Promising Future’ at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Monday. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

“Deaths on border are not necessarily just confined to citizens of Bangladesh. There are equal numbers of Indian citizens who were killed. Obviously, the statistics are not reflected on your side, because you are only looking at Bangladesh citizens,” Shringla said.

“And who are the causalities along the border?” he asked, pointing the finger at smuggling, trespassing and other criminal activities along the borders. “This clearly reflects criminalities know no geographical boundaries. Clearly, criminal activities take place on both sides.”

“Lately there are a lot of attacks on our border guarding forces and in many cases they have to respond to attacks on them by armed gangs,” he said.

But India “truly regrets” every death along the border, Shringla said.

“The problem I think is linked to the issues of densely populated sections of our society living close to border areas, almost along the border in many places, and very difficult geographical terrain in other places,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) office in Islamabad, Pakistan Mar 1, 2020. REUTERS/Saiyna Bashir

Don’t involve US in bilateral affairs, Pakistan tells Afghanistan

What Momen wants from Modi

Is this Afghan peace, or just a way out?

People mourn near the body of Muddasir Khan, who was wounded on Tuesday in a clash between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law, after he succumbed to his injuries, in a riot affected area in New Delhi, India, February 27, 2020. Reuters

Bangladeshis call for end to violence in Delhi

No India invite will be ungrateful: AL

A man walks through destruction remains from deadly riots in New Delhi on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. A local Hindu politician told the police to evict a group of Muslim protesters or he and his men would and now, many have died in some of the worst violence in decades. (Atul Loke/The New York Times)

The roots of the Delhi riots

Nur threatens to stop Modi visiting Dhaka

Narendra Modi

Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.