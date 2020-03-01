Momen wants Modi to reflect ‘expectations’ of Bangladeshis
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 08:25 PM BdST
Amid objection to the government’s decision to invite Narendra Modi to 100 Years of Mujib over deadly violence in New Delhi, AK Abdul Momen says he expects the guests to “reflect the Bangladeshis’ expectations”.
The Indian prime minister along with a number of heads of state and government is expected to join the inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations in Dhaka on Mar 17.
But many Bangladeshis, including a group of students, hardline Islamists and leftist parties, have objected to the invitation to Modi after the death of at least 42 people in the recent sectarian violence over a citizenship law passed by his Hindu nationalist government.
A group of distinguished citizens of Bangladesh, including professors, writers and cultural activists, had also expressed concerns over the riots in the Indian capital, urging the government and people of India to take quick steps to stop the violence.
India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is due in Bangladesh on Monday to discuss Modi’s visit, Momen said.
“We are observing the matter,” the foreign minister said when a journalist asked him for the government’s views on the Delhi riots.
He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating the website for Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020. Bangladesh had been declared last year the Youth Capital of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC for this year.
Asked about the objection to invitation to Modi, he said, “We will show him due respect for being a guest following the customs.”
“But the least we can expect of our guests is that they will (respect) the expectations of the people of Bangladesh,” he added.
The celebrations will be “incomplete” without India and leaving the country unrepresented in the celebrations is “unthinkable”, he had said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- After 18 years, is this Afghan peace, or just a way out?
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- A fiery speech and an ultimatum: The roots of the Delhi riots
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20
- US wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration
- One killed, dozens injured in Delhi clashes as Trump visits
- Emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border over coronavirus
- Taliban, Afghan forces clash on first day of violence reduction period
Most Read
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- Gatherings banned, travel restricted as coronavirus cases grow worldwide
- Police seek details from Westin on Papia’s visitors as probe expands
- Mass hysteria hits 29 workers at Chinese factory in Nilphamari
- Mashrafe hits back at question about self-respect: “Am I a thief?”
- First coronavirus death in US reported in Washington state
- Woman burnt in Eskaton garage fire succumbs to injuries as death toll rises to four
- US strikes deal with Taliban to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
- Washington state declares emergency amid coronavirus death, illnesses at nursing facility
- Pro-BNP lawyers win top posts in Dhaka Bar polls