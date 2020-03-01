Home > World > South Asia

Momen wants Modi to reflect ‘expectations’ of Bangladeshis

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2020 08:25 PM BdST

Amid objection to the government’s decision to invite Narendra Modi to 100 Years of Mujib over deadly violence in New Delhi, AK Abdul Momen says he expects the guests to “reflect the Bangladeshis’ expectations”.

The Indian prime minister along with a number of heads of state and government is expected to join the inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations in Dhaka on Mar 17.

But many Bangladeshis, including a group of students, hardline Islamists and leftist parties, have objected to the invitation to Modi after the death of at least 42 people in the recent sectarian violence over a citizenship law passed by his Hindu nationalist government.

A group of distinguished citizens of Bangladesh, including professors, writers and cultural activists, had also expressed concerns over the riots in the Indian capital, urging the government and people of India to take quick steps to stop the violence.

Foreign Minister Momen told reporters after an event in Dhaka on Sunday that Modi had accepted the invitation.

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is due in Bangladesh on Monday to discuss Modi’s visit, Momen said.

“We are observing the matter,” the foreign minister said when a journalist asked him for the government’s views on the Delhi riots.

He was speaking to journalists after inaugurating the website for Dhaka OIC Youth Capital 2020. Bangladesh had been declared last year the Youth Capital of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC for this year.

Asked about the objection to invitation to Modi, he said, “We will show him due respect for being a guest following the customs.”

“But the least we can expect of our guests is that they will (respect) the expectations of the people of Bangladesh,” he added.

Earlier, ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader had said not inviting India to the celebrations will be “ungrateful” considering the help the country provided to Bangladesh during the Liberation War.

The celebrations will be “incomplete” without India and leaving the country unrepresented in the celebrations is “unthinkable”, he had said.

