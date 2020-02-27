Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2020 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:04 PM BdST
A group of distinguished citizens of Bangladesh, including professors, writers and cultural activists, have expressed concerns over communal riots in the Indian capital New Delhi.
“We are deeply concerned over the riots in India, our friendly neighbour, tested partner and the key provider of help during the Liberation War,” they said in a statement on Thursday.
“We are also concerned over possibilities of instability in the neighbouring countries, which will destroy peace, democracy, development and communal harmony in the region, if the situation is not tackled jointly,” they added.
The signatories to the statement include National Professor Anisuzzaman, columnist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, author Hasan Azizul Huq, Prof Anupam Sen, Liberation War Museum trustees Sarwar Ali, Mofidul Hoque and Ziauddin Tariq Ali, drama personalities Syed Hasan Imam, Ramendu Majumder, Mamunur Rashid, Nasiruddin Yousuf Bachchu, and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Quddus.
The Bangladeshi writers and cultural activists urged the government and people of India to take quick steps to stop the violence as the death toll rose to 38 in days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in the Indian capital over a citizenship law.
They also called on the Bangladeshis to be alert so that the violence cannot spill into the country.
“We urge the people to uphold the tradition of communal harmony. We believe our unity against violence will be able to prevent zealotry,” the statement said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi
- Not inviting India to Mujib Barsha celebrations will be ungrateful: Awami League
- A fiery speech and an ultimatum: The roots of the Delhi riots
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20
- US wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration
- One killed, dozens injured in Delhi clashes as Trump visits
- Emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border over coronavirus
- Taliban, Afghan forces clash on first day of violence reduction period
- Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka owners, officials’ links to Papia will be investigated, RAB says
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- Child among three dead in Eskaton garage fire
- Student leader Nur threatens to stop India PM Modi visiting Bangladesh
- BB alerts customers to rumours about bank closure
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- Bangladeshi girl studying at Visva-Bharati asked to leave India
- India evacuates 23 Bangladeshi nationals from virus-hit Wuhan
- Saudi Arabia places temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims over coronavirus
- Bangladesh energy regulator raises retail power prices by 5.3%