Distinguished Bangladeshis call for end to violence in New Delhi

Published: 27 Feb 2020 10:46 PM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2020 11:04 PM BdST

A group of distinguished citizens of Bangladesh, including professors, writers and cultural activists, have expressed concerns over communal riots in the Indian capital New Delhi.

“We are deeply concerned over the riots in India, our friendly neighbour, tested partner and the key provider of help during the Liberation War,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are also concerned over possibilities of instability in the neighbouring countries, which will destroy peace, democracy, development and communal harmony in the region, if the situation is not tackled jointly,” they added.

The signatories to the statement include National Professor Anisuzzaman, columnist Abdul Gaffar Choudhury, author Hasan Azizul Huq, Prof Anupam Sen, Liberation War Museum trustees Sarwar Ali, Mofidul Hoque and Ziauddin Tariq Ali, drama personalities Syed Hasan Imam, Ramendu Majumder, Mamunur Rashid, Nasiruddin Yousuf Bachchu, and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote President Golam Quddus.

The Bangladeshi writers and cultural activists urged the government and people of India to take quick steps to stop the violence as the death toll rose to 38 in days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in the Indian capital over a citizenship law.

They also called on the Bangladeshis to be alert so that the violence cannot spill into the country.

“We urge the people to uphold the tradition of communal harmony. We believe our unity against violence will be able to prevent zealotry,” the statement said.

