India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Feb 2020 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 06:53 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm on Wednesday after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a controversial citizenship law in some of the worst sectarian violence in the capital in decades.
Twenty people were killed and nearly 200 wounded in the violence, a doctor said, with many suffering gunshot wounds amid looting and arson attacks that coincided with a visit to India by US President Donald Trump.
Police and paramilitary forces patrolled the streets in far greater numbers on Wednesday. Parts of the riot-hit areas were deserted.
"Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times," Modi said in a tweet.
Modi's appeal came after a storm of criticism from opposition parties of the government's failure to control the violence, despite the use of tear gas, pellets and smoke grenades.
Sonia Gandhi, president of the opposition Congress party, called for the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, who is directly responsible for law and order in the capital.
The violence erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
The Citizenship Amendment Act makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighbouring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.
Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India's secular constitution. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party has denied it has any bias against India's more than 180 million Muslims.
Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks and pipes walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, amid arson attacks and looting. Thick clouds of black smoke billowed from a tyre market that was set ablaze.
Many of the wounded had suffered gunshot injuries, hospital officials said. At least two mosques in northeast Delhi were set on fire.
On Wednesday, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) said in a tweet that it was alarmed by the violence and it urged the Indian government "to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities and others who have been targeted".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- US wants Afghan president to postpone planned inauguration
- One killed, dozens injured in Delhi clashes as Trump visits
- Emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border over coronavirus
- Taliban, Afghan forces clash on first day of violence reduction period
- Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing ‘grey list’
- Pakistan probes link between soybean dust and deaths in port city of Karachi
- India screening Urs pilgrims from Bangladesh, other countries for coronavirus
- After 5-month delay, Ashraf Ghani is named winner of Afghan election
- Nine homeless drug users shot dead in Afghan capital
- Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak
Most Read
- Westin Dhaka tight-lipped about Papia, her guests
- Papia was arrested on Hasina’s orders, says Quader
- Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61
- No one is ready to take responsibilities for Papia's dramatic rise
- More than a dozen killed, hundreds injured as New Delhi riots overshadow Trump visit
- Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured
- RAB finds ‘huge illegal wealth’ in raids on Papia’s homes
- RAB seizes Tk 260m cash, gold from home of casino brothers Enu and Rupon
- AL discloses ‘scandalous’ stories to divert public attention: BNP on Papia, casino scam
- Iranian minister, lawmaker test positive for coronavirus as death toll climbs to 16