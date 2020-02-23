Home > World > South Asia

Emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border over coronavirus

  News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Feb 2020

The government in Pakistan's Balochistan province has imposed emergency in all of its districts that share a border with Iran, reports Khaleej Times.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told Balochistan Chief Minister to take all protective measures in the province.

On Saturday, the death toll in Iran increased to six, with 29 confirmed cases.

Pakistan has not reported a single coronavirus case so far.

