Emergency declared on Pakistan-Iran border over coronavirus
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2020 11:20 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2020 11:20 AM BdST
The government in Pakistan's Balochistan province has imposed emergency in all of its districts that share a border with Iran, reports Khaleej Times.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has told Balochistan Chief Minister to take all protective measures in the province.
On Saturday, the death toll in Iran increased to six, with 29 confirmed cases.
Pakistan has not reported a single coronavirus case so far.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
