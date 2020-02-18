Home > World > South Asia

India screening Urs pilgrims from Bangladesh, other countries for coronavirus

  News Desk, bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2020 10:46 PM BdST

India is screening Urs pilgrims from Bangladesh and other countries amid the scare of novel coronavirus.

People from Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are also taking part in the annual festival at Medinapore town in West Bengal, according to the Press Trust of India or PTI.

A special medical team was deployed for the screening at the railway station there, the state news agency said, citing officials, on Tuesday.

A train carrying 2,321 pilgrims from Dhaka arrived in the station on Monday.

Hundreds of pilgrims have gathered for the festival at the shrine of Sufi saint Syed Shah Mehr Ali Alquadri Al Baghdadi. The Urs from Monday to Wednesday marks the 119th anniversary of the festival.

