After 5-month delay, Ashraf Ghani is named winner of Afghan election

>> Mujib Mashal, The New York Times

Published: 18 Feb 2020 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 08:35 PM BdST

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday was declared the winner of Afghanistan’s presidential vote after months of delayed results and bitter dispute. Opposition politicians have protested the result, threatening a full-blown political crisis on the cusp of a US peace deal with the Taliban.

Supporters of Ghani’s leading challenger, Abdullah Abdullah, accuse Afghanistan’s election commission of favouring Ghani and have threatened to form a parallel government if the commission announced results that did not satisfy their grievances.

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) addresses a news conference with rival Ashraf Ghani (R) at this side as they announced a deal for the auditing of all Afghan election votes at the United Nations Compound in Kabul, late Jul 12, 2014. REUTERS

The vote, held in September amid a record number of Taliban attacks intended to destabilise the election, had itself been repeatedly delayed and marred by uncertainty as a peace deal between the US and the Taliban over the future of Afghanistan was nearing finalisation. But President Donald Trump snubbed the talks just weeks before the election was expected, opening the way for the vote to proceed.

Now, with those negotiations resumed and a conditional date announced for the signing of an agreement between the United States and the Taliban, the fresh political crisis risks derailing that fragile process, which was expected to open the way for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban over the country’s political future.

“Even if they put a knife on my throat, even if they hang me, I will not accept an announcement based on fraud,” Abdul Rashid Dostum, one of Abdullah’s main supporters and a powerful strongman who was previously Ghani’s vice president, said at a gathering last week. “If they announce a government based on fraud, we will announce a parallel government.”

Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission of Afghanistan (IEC) prays before the final presidential election results announcement in Kabul, Afghanistan February 18, 2020. Reuters

In a news conference announcing the result after an audit of about 15% of the total vote, the election commission’s chief said that Ghani had won with the narrowest of margins — 50.64% of the vote, just surpassing the 50% minimum required for a win. Abdullah received 39.5%, according to the commission.

The win gives Ghani another five-year term as president.

Abdullah and several other candidates have disputed roughly 300,000 votes from a low turnout of about 1.8 million. Among those were 100,000 ballots registered in the system either before or after voting hours — in some cases by weeks or months.

Abdullah’s supporters say those were fraudulent votes cast in favour of Ghani. The election commission has attributed the irregularities to human error in setting the time and date of devices that recorded the votes.

 

©2020 The New York Times Company

