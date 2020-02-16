Home > World > South Asia

Nepal evacuates 175 citizens, mostly students, from Wuhan after coronavirus outbreak

  >>  Reuters

Published: 16 Feb 2020 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2020 12:13 PM BdST

Nepal on Sunday evacuated 175 of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, an official said, after protests by parents of students studying in the city.

A plane operated by state-owned Nepal Airlines carrying 134 men and 41 women, mostly students, landed at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport before dawn, Health Minisitry spokesman Mahendra Shrestha said.

All evacuees will be held in quarantine for two weeks in the nearby town of Bhaktapur.

"They will be under the close observation of doctors in quarantine and will be allowed to join their families if found healthy after two weeks," Shrestha told Reuters.

Last week parents protested in front of the Health Ministry demanding that Nepali students in Wuhan be brought home sooner. The government said delays were due to the time needed to prepare buildings to keep the returnees in quarantine.

Nepal has only one confirmed case of coronavirus so far.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Nepalese nationals who were in the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan walk out from a Nepal Airlines Airbus A330-200 plane carrying 175 Nepalese nationals, before they were sent to be quarantine, at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal Feb 16, 2020. REUTERS

Nepal evacuates 175 citizens from Wuhan

FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's president Ashraf Ghani and German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (not pictured) attend a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Dec 3, 2019. REUTERS

US reports progress in Taliban talks: Afghan president

Hassan, 27, student from Pakistan who is trapped in China’s Wuhan city after the outbreak of coronavirus, is seen in this undated photograph provided to Reuters, Pakistan. REUTERS

Pakistan student in Wuhan misses father's funeral

Gravediggers prepare plots for four members of a family axed to death in their home the night before in Kabul, Afghanistan on Jan 20, 2020. The New York Times

Can Afghan police fight crime?

Afghan National Army (ANA) officers take part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre (KMTC) in Kabul, Afghanistan Oct 17, 2017 (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SOBHANI)

US, Afghan soldiers killed in Afghan gunfight

Malala Yousafzai cries as she delivers her first speech back in her homeland in 2018. Reuters

Militant flees prison, claiming Pakistan deal

Shringla plans Dhaka visit before Modi trip

File Photo: Shefali Hajong, a labourer whose name is excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), poses for a picture at the site of an under-construction detention centre for illegal immigrants at a village in Goalpara district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, September 1, 2019. Reuters

Who is indigenous?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.