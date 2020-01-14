Home > World > South Asia

At least 67 dead in avalanches in Pakistan, India- government officials

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2020 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2020 03:18 PM BdST

At least 67 people were killed and others were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over the last 24 hours, senior government officials said on Tuesday.

In neighbouring India, at least 10 people were killed after several avalanches hit the northern-part of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Two Pakistani officials said many villagers were still stranded in the avalanches in the Neelum valley area following heavy rains that also triggered landslides.

Many people were reported missing and feared dead as rescue efforts got under way, one of the officials said.

A senior Indian police official said five soldiers were among the 10 killed near the border between India and Pakistan.

The area is one of the world's most militarily tense frontiers, where the neighbouring armies have confronted each other over disputed territory for decades.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since their independence in 1947 and for decades tension on the border has left tens of thousands dead.

In 2012, an avalanche engulfed a Pakistani army battalion headquarters near the Indian border killing at least 124 soldiers and 11 civilians.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Students and a troupe of ten elephants pray for Australia bushfires, in Ayutthaya, Thailand Jan 13, 2020. REUTERS

Elephants march in silence for Australian bushfires

News on Shahriar’s supposed India visit misleading: govt

A police officer walks amid debris after a bomb blast in a mosque, in Quetta, Pakistan Jan 10, 2020. REUTERS

Pakistan mosque blast kills 13

Art exhibition on Gandhi starts

indonesia-flood-020120-01: Members of a rescue team prepare an inflatable boat to evacuate locals as floods hit the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia flood death toll hits 21

Masud Bin Momen

‘Instability’ in India declining: Masud

Mobile outage along borders with India

Representational image. Reuters

Gaslighting and Chinese pickup artists

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.