Home > World > South Asia

Art exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi begins in Dhaka

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:12 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 05:12 AM BdST

An art exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi has begun in Dhaka.

The 10-day exhibition opened with a floral tribute to a sculpture of the revered leader on Tuesday.

High Commission of India in Dhaka in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised the event - ‘Gandhi @ 150 Art Exhibition’.

The exhibition will run theough to Jan 16 at Gallery-4, Fine Arts Building of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Mirza Azam and HM Ibrahim, members of parliament from Jamalpur and Noakhali districts, respectively, where the two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are located, wer guests of honour at the inauguration session.

Gandhian ideals researcher and columnist Syed Abul Maksud and Ashraful Alam Poplu, a director at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, also spoke at the inauguration programme.

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey presided over the programme.

The artworks being exhibited have been produced by 15 young artists of Bangladesh during the ‘Gandhi @ 150 Art Camp’ held on Dec 12-15 last year at Sreemangal of Moulvibazar district.

Artist Rokeya Sultana, professor at Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University who mentored the art camp, was also present.

Some unique photographs depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi- from his time in South Africa to the various movements he led for India's freedom – are also being exhibited in the gallery.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Art exhibition on Gandhi starts

indonesia-flood-020120-01: Members of a rescue team prepare an inflatable boat to evacuate locals as floods hit the Jatinegara area after heavy rains in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan 2, 2020. REUTERS

Indonesia flood death toll hits 21

Masud Bin Momen

‘Instability’ in India declining: Masud

Mobile outage along borders with India

Representational image. Reuters

Gaslighting and Chinese pickup artists

UN experts urge Pakistan to clear scholar of blasphemy

Visitors at a pagoda in Changpuhe Park in Beijing, Oct 29, 2019. Increasingly widowed and divorced, a new generation of graying singles are navigating modern romance in a rapidly changing country. The New York Times

China’s seniors head to the park for love

Illegal Bangladeshis in India, if any, will be taken back: Momen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.