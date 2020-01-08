Art exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi begins in Dhaka

The 10-day exhibition opened with a floral tribute to a sculpture of the revered leader on Tuesday.

High Commission of India in Dhaka in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised the event - ‘Gandhi @ 150 Art Exhibition’.

The exhibition will run theough to Jan 16 at Gallery-4, Fine Arts Building of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Mirza Azam and HM Ibrahim, members of parliament from Jamalpur and Noakhali districts, respectively, where the two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are located, wer guests of honour at the inauguration session.

Gandhian ideals researcher and columnist Syed Abul Maksud and Ashraful Alam Poplu, a director at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, also spoke at the inauguration programme.

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey presided over the programme.

The artworks being exhibited have been produced by 15 young artists of Bangladesh during the ‘Gandhi @ 150 Art Camp’ held on Dec 12-15 last year at Sreemangal of Moulvibazar district.

Artist Rokeya Sultana, professor at Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University who mentored the art camp, was also present.

Some unique photographs depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi- from his time in South Africa to the various movements he led for India's freedom – are also being exhibited in the gallery.