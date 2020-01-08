Art exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi begins in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 05:12 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 05:12 AM BdST
An art exhibition commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of India’s founding father Mahatma Gandhi has begun in Dhaka.
The 10-day exhibition opened with a floral tribute to a sculpture of the revered leader on Tuesday.
High Commission of India in Dhaka in association with Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organised the event - ‘Gandhi @ 150 Art Exhibition’.
Mirza Azam and HM Ibrahim, members of parliament from Jamalpur and Noakhali districts, respectively, where the two Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh are located, wer guests of honour at the inauguration session.
Gandhian ideals researcher and columnist Syed Abul Maksud and Ashraful Alam Poplu, a director at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, also spoke at the inauguration programme.
Deputy High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey presided over the programme.
Artist Rokeya Sultana, professor at Faculty of Fine Arts of Dhaka University who mentored the art camp, was also present.
Some unique photographs depicting the life of Mahatma Gandhi- from his time in South Africa to the various movements he led for India's freedom – are also being exhibited in the gallery.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Art exhibition commemorating Mahatma Gandhi begins in Dhaka
- Flood death toll rises to 21 in Indonesian capital
- Foreign Secretary Masud sees progress in India’s efforts to quell protests
- Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India
- For China’s pickup artists, sex is the goal and urging suicide is a tactic
- UN experts urge Pakistan to clear scholar of blasphemy, lift death sentence
- China’s seniors, looking for love, head to the park
- Bangladeshis living illegally in India, if any, to be taken back, says Foreign Minister Momen
- A rare place in Afghanistan where women feel free to exhale
- Pakistan court hands down death sentence to scholar accused of blasphemy
Most Read
- Dhaka University explodes in protests as student is raped in dark, bushy place of Kurmitola
- US troops preparing for worst in Mideast
- Husband ‘taken hostage’ as apparel factory worker ‘raped’ in Dhaka
- At least 56 killed in crush at general's funeral, as Iran vows revenge on US
- Cold wave to continue and spread further
- Ghosn took bullet train to Osaka en route to Lebanon: Kyodo
- ACC grills former Jubo League leader Sheikh Maruf over casino scam
- 'We're going to war, bro': Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne deploys to the Middle East
- Tears from Ayatollah as Iran mourns dead general
- Hasina urges nation to keep faith in her as government completes one year