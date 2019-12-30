Home > World > South Asia

Bangladesh shuts mobile networks along borders with India

  Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Dec 2019 06:39 PM BdST Updated: 30 Dec 2019 06:50 PM BdST

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission has ordered a shutdown of mobile networks along the borders with India citing security reasons, an order estimated to affect around 10 million users.

The operators already suspended networks within one kilometre of the birders with India on Monday after receiving an order on Sunday night.

The four operators closed around 2,000 base transceiver stations, an official of an operator told bdnews24.com requesting anonymity.

“This will create problems for around 10 million users in the border areas,” the official said.

