Six killed in protests over India citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh

The NDTV said police confirmed the death toll in the state. Two protesters were killed in Bijnor while one each died in Sambhal, Firozabad, Meerut and Kanpur, according to the report.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh claimed that none of the deaths had occurred due to police firing, it added.

There were standoffs at police barricades in half a dozen towns in the populous state, Reuters reported.

Crowds pelted stones at police in Ferozabad, Muzzafarnagar and Ghaziabad among other cities in the state while police fired tear gas in the industrial city of Kanpur to disperse the crowd.

The law makes it easier for people from non-Muslim minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who settled in India prior to 2015 to obtain Indian citizenship.

Critics say the exclusion of Muslims is discriminatory and that the award of citizenship based on religion undermines the constitution.