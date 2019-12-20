Home > World > South Asia

Earthquake rattles Afghanistan, Pakistan and Indian Kashmir

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Dec 2019 06:53 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2019 06:55 PM BdST

An earthquake shook some buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Kashmir State in India on Friday, witnesses said.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centred in mountainous Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 210 km (130 miles), the US Geological Survey said.

Officials in Kabul said they were assessing damage in areas around the sparsely populated epicentre.

In Pakistan, tremors shook furniture and power cable poles. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Waseem Ahmad, spokesman for the National Disaster Management Authority in Islamabad, estimated the quake to be about 6.4 magnitude.

"I was with my kids at a badminton court when we felt strong jolts," said Nusrat Jabeen in Pakistan's capital. "It was very scary. We felt everything was shaking. We ran out for safety."

Tremors were also felt in India's mountainous Kashmir state where people rushed out of their homes and offices.

The Indian subcontinent has suffered some of the largest earthquakes in the world.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Earthquake rattles Afghanistan

Historian Ramachandra Guha being taken away by police in Bengaluru. News18.com

Intellectuals arrested as protests sweep India

Demonstrators throw stones towards police during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

3 dead in violent protests in India

Supporters of Pervez Musharraf carry national flags and signs, after a Pakistani court sentenced the former military ruler to death on charges of high treason and subverting the constitution, during a protest in Karachi, Pakistan, Dec 19, 2019. REUTERS

Pakistan adds ‘hang for three days' rider to Musharraf sentence

FILE PHOTO: A poster supporting Aung San Suu Kyi as she attends a hearing at the International Court of Justice is seen in a road in Yangon, Myanmar, Dec 12, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Suu Kyi thanks supporters for ‘unity’

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the Global Refugee Forum at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 17, 2019, REUTERS

Millions of Muslim refugees could flee India: Pakistan

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former President and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf salutes as he arrives to unveil his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election at his residence in Islamabad April 15, 2013. REUTERS

Pakistan court hands death penalty to Musharraf

Children learn traditional dancing at a tsunami-hit village, in Seenigama, Sri Lanka, Nov 30, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lanka's 'Foundation of Goodness' turns around a village

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.