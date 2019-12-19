Violent protests over citizenship law leave two dead in southern India
Published: 19 Dec 2019 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2019 09:20 PM BdST
Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India's new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.
They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.
Policemen aim their guns during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
