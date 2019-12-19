Home > World > South Asia

Violent protests over citizenship law leave two dead in southern India

Published: 19 Dec 2019

Two persons died of injuries suffered in violent protests against India's new citizenship law in the southern Indian city of Mangaluru, hospital officials said on Thursday.

They said that at least one of the two dead had been shot.

Policemen aim their guns during a protest against a new citizenship law, in Mangaluru, India, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

Local government official Sindhu B Rupeh said there had been clashes between stone-throwing crowds and police in Mangaluru since Thursday afternoon, despite restrictions imposed on public gatherings.

