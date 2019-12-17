Pakistan's Khan says millions of Muslim refugees could flee India
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Dec 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 04:26 PM BdST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India's new citizenship law, creating "a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises".
Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: "We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries."
"Our country will not be able to accommmodate more refugees," he added, urging the world to "step in now".
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Pakistan former president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason
- Sri Lanka's 'Foundation of Goodness' turns around a village decimated by tsunami
- Thousands join biggest protest for years in Thai capital
- Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
- Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- In a Pakistani hospital, it was lawyers vs doctors
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- One dead in India as protests escalate over citizenship law
- A bitter election dispute sends Afghanistan back to the brink
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Modi presses his vision for a Hindu nation, and India erupts
- Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade
- Pakistan court sentences former military ruler Musharraf to death for treason
- Fire-ravaged Gazipur fan factory operated without permission