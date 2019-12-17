Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan's Khan says millions of Muslim refugees could flee India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Dec 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 04:26 PM BdST

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that millions of Muslims could flee India due to the curfew in the disputed territory of Kashmir and India's new citizenship law, creating "a refugee crisis that would dwarf other crises".

Khan, addressing the Global Forum on Refugees in Geneva, said: "We are worried there not only could be a refugee crisis, we are worried it could lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries."

"Our country will not be able to accommmodate more refugees," he added, urging the world to "step in now".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's former President and head of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) political party Pervez Musharraf salutes as he arrives to unveil his party manifesto for the forthcoming general election at his residence in Islamabad April 15, 2013. REUTERS

Pakistan court hands death penalty to Musharraf

Children learn traditional dancing at a tsunami-hit village, in Seenigama, Sri Lanka, Nov 30, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lanka's 'Foundation of Goodness' turns around a village

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party talks to his supporters during an unauthorised flash mob rally in Bangok, Thailand Dec 14, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands rally in Thai capital

Protesters hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 14, 2019. Reuters

Violent protests rage in India for fourth day

Police detain a protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. Reuters

Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law

Police officers run past a vehicle on fire after a group of lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, Pakistan December 11, 2019. REUTERS

Lawyers vs doctors in Pakistan hospital

Demonstrators burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2019. Reuters

2 dead in India protests

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) addresses a news conference with rival Ashraf Ghani (R) at this side as they announced a deal for the auditing of all Afghan election votes at the United Nations Compound in Kabul, late Jul 12, 2014. REUTERS

Bitter election dispute roils Afghanistan

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.