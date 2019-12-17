Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan former president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Dec 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 01:42 PM BdST

A special court in Pakistan has sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in a high treason case.

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, announced the verdict on Tuesday, according to the local media.

The high treason trial of the former military strongman for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013, reports Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

A detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.

Musharraf was booked in the treason case in December 2013 before being indicted on March 31, 2014, according to Dawn.

The prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.

He is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit of Thailand's progressive Future Forward Party talks to his supporters during an unauthorised flash mob rally in Bangok, Thailand Dec 14, 2019. REUTERS

Thousands rally in Thai capital

Protesters hold placards during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 14, 2019. Reuters

Violent protests rage in India for fourth day

Police detain a protester outside Jamia Millia Islamia University during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, in New Delhi, India, December 13, 2019. Reuters

Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law

Police officers run past a vehicle on fire after a group of lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, Pakistan December 11, 2019. REUTERS

Lawyers vs doctors in Pakistan hospital

Demonstrators burn a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, a bill that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighbouring Muslim countries, during a protest in New Delhi, India, December 12, 2019. Reuters

2 dead in India protests

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) addresses a news conference with rival Ashraf Ghani (R) at this side as they announced a deal for the auditing of all Afghan election votes at the United Nations Compound in Kabul, late Jul 12, 2014. REUTERS

Bitter election dispute roils Afghanistan

The Rana Plaza disaster hit global headlines, highlighting concerns about the safety of Bangladesh’s factories and working conditions and forcing authorities to adopt new measures.

Ten factory disasters in South Asia

FILE PHOTO: Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, May 6, 2015. REUTERS

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine leader

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.