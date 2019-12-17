Pakistan former president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason

A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, announced the verdict on Tuesday, according to the local media.

The high treason trial of the former military strongman for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013, reports Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

A detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.



Musharraf was booked in the treason case in December 2013 before being indicted on March 31, 2014, according to Dawn.

The prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.

He is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.