Pakistan former president Pervez Musharraf sentenced to death for high treason
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2019 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2019 01:42 PM BdST
A special court in Pakistan has sentenced former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to death in a high treason case.
A three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, announced the verdict on Tuesday, according to the local media.
The high treason trial of the former military strongman for clamping the state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, had been pending since December 2013, reports Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
A detailed verdict will be issued in 48 hours.
Musharraf was booked in the treason case in December 2013 before being indicted on March 31, 2014, according to Dawn.
The prosecution had tabled the entire evidence before the special court in September the same year. However, due to litigation at appellate forums, the trial of the former military dictator lingered on and he left Pakistan in March 2016.
He is currently in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands join biggest protest for years in Thai capital
- Violent protests rage in India for fourth day over citizenship law
- Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- In a Pakistani hospital, it was lawyers vs doctors
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- One dead in India as protests escalate over citizenship law
- A bitter election dispute sends Afghanistan back to the brink
- Grief and neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia
- Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader
Most Read
- Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
- India citizenship law protests spread across campuses
- India's Modi slips, falls at Ganga Ghat in Kanpur
- Internet explodes as govt lists Barishal freedom fighter Tapan Chakroborty a Razakar
- Trump poised this week to become third US president impeached
- Masked men vandalise Victory Day venue in Brahmanbaria
- President Hamid, PM Hasina attend Victory Day parade
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- Bangabhaban goes red and green to celebrate Victory Day
- Music director Prithwi Raj dies at 34