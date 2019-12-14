Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India

The authorities are allowing only goods-laden trucks through the border.



“Export-import is normal,” Partha Ghosh, an assistant director at Tamabil Land Port, said on Friday.



The latest amendment to the law would ease the process of receiving Indian citizenship by non-Muslims from several South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.



It sparked violent protests in different states of India. At Shillong in Meghalaya, the authorities have declared a curfew.



“The Meghalaya government shut the immigration centre in the morning so that no tourist faces any problem due to the situation there,” Sylhet Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin said.



Sylhet’s Shewla and Zakiganj customs stations were open and the tourists were using those borders, he added.