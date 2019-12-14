Tamabil border check post in Sylhet suspended for tourists amid protests in India
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2019 03:43 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2019 03:43 AM BdST
Tourist travel through the border in Sylhet’s Tamabil has stopped as the Meghalaya state government of India has shut the Dawki Immigration Centre amid protests against a new citizenship law.
The authorities are allowing only goods-laden trucks through the border.
“Export-import is normal,” Partha Ghosh, an assistant director at Tamabil Land Port, said on Friday.
The latest amendment to the law would ease the process of receiving Indian citizenship by non-Muslims from several South Asian countries, including Bangladesh.
It sparked violent protests in different states of India. At Shillong in Meghalaya, the authorities have declared a curfew.
“The Meghalaya government shut the immigration centre in the morning so that no tourist faces any problem due to the situation there,” Sylhet Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin said.
Sylhet’s Shewla and Zakiganj customs stations were open and the tourists were using those borders, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- In a Pakistani hospital, it was lawyers vs doctors
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- One dead in India as protests escalate over citizenship law
- A bitter election dispute sends Afghanistan back to the brink
- Grief and neglect: 10 factory disasters in South Asia
- Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine insurgent leader
- Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister
- US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal: Esper
- Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire
Most Read
- Four women of Bangladeshi origin win the UK election
- Britain Brexit bound as Johnson set for big parliamentary majority
- After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests
- Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift Brexit
- Govt clears scrapped proposal to purchase machine-readable passports
- bdnews24.com sports journalist Arnab Majumder dies at 27
- Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen cancels visit to India amid protests over citizenship bill
- Japanese PM Abe cancels India visit amid Assam unrest
- Clashes erupt in Delhi over citizenship law; Japan PM cancels visit
- Bangladesh mulls more underwater tunnels instead of bridges after Karnaphuli