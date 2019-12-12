Home > World > South Asia

After Bangladesh foreign minister, home minister cancels India visit amid citizenship protests

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Dec 2019 09:22 PM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2019 09:22 PM BdST

After Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal has cancelled his India tour amid protests in the country against a citizenship law.

Kamal had been scheduled to travel to Meghalaya through the Tamabil borders in Sylhet on Friday morning at the invitation of the Indian state’s Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

“The minister, an MP, the minister’s APS and a public relations officer were supposed to go. But now the minister is not going,” home ministry spokesman Sharif Mahmud Opu told bdnews24.com on Thursday evening.

Kamal would visit Meghalaya at a “suitable time”, he added.

The home minister had been scheduled to take part in programmes marking the victory against Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Earlier in the afternoon, Momen cancelled his visit citing a busy schedule ahead of Martyred Intellectuals Day on Dec 14 and Victory Day on Dec 16.

He had reportedly been scheduled to travel to New Delhi on a three-day visit between Dec 12 and Dec 14 to attend the Indian Ocean Dialogue and hold talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

India moved thousands of troops into the northeastern state of Assam, where a movement against illegal immigrants allegedly from Bangladesh has simmered for decades.

Protests took place across India's northeast on Thursday after India’s parliament on Wednesday passed the law that would make it easier for non-Muslim minorities from some neighbouring countries to seek Indian citizenship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government has said the Citizenship Amendment Bill was meant to protect minorities from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

But thousands of protesters in Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, say the measure would open the region to a flood of foreign migrants.

Others said the bigger problem with the new law was that it undermined India's secular constitution by not offering protection to Muslims.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah (L) addresses a news conference with rival Ashraf Ghani (R) at this side as they announced a deal for the auditing of all Afghan election votes at the United Nations Compound in Kabul, late Jul 12, 2014. REUTERS

Bitter election dispute roils Afghanistan

The Rana Plaza disaster hit global headlines, highlighting concerns about the safety of Bangladesh’s factories and working conditions and forcing authorities to adopt new measures.

Ten factory disasters in South Asia

FILE PHOTO: Tun Myat Naing, commander-in-chief of the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Shan State, May 6, 2015. REUTERS

Thailand delays deporting family of Rakhine leader

FILE PHOTO: US Defense Secretary Mark T Esper delivers remarks before ringing the closing NASDAQ bell for Veterans Day in New York, New York, Nov 11, 2019. Picture taken Nov 11, 2019. DoD/Lisa Ferdinando/Handout via REUTERS.

Afghan troop withdrawal isn’t tied to Taliban deal: US

Representational image. Reuters

13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

Representational image. Reuters

Indian economy posts 4.7% growth

FILE PHOTO: Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus in Lahore, Pakistan Nov 22, 2019. REUTERS

Mask-clad Lahore looks for answers

FILE PHOTO: Myanmar nationalist group gather to protest against Gambia and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for accusing Myanmar of committing genocide over Rohingya minority in Rakhine state in Yangon, Myanmar, Nov 25, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar begins court martial after Rohingya atrocities probe

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.