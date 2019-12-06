Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister

The foreign minister’s remarks came in light of a recently proposed National Register of Citizens throughout India after a similar exercise was carried out in the state of Assam.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee on Friday to mark the 48th anniversary of India's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state, Momen emphasised the need to foster the relationship between the countries.

“We are hopeful that the relationship will be even stronger. Also, our people hope that India, a friend of Bangladesh, will not adopt any means that creates tensions between the two countries and their people.”

Nearly two million people were left out of the citizen’s list in Assam, sparking fears that those deemed illegal could be pushed into Bangladesh. Only those who had been living in Assam before Mar 24, 1971, before the Liberation War broke out in Bangladesh, were enlisted as citizens.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the issue with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who reportedly allayed fears over the matter.

Central Home Minister of India Amit Shah subsequently suggested that the citizens’ register in Assam could be scrapped in favour of a new one which will cover the entire country.

Illegal crossings into Bangladesh from India have been a subject of much conjecture after Border Guards Bangladesh arrested 250 people entering the country through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah last month.

The foreign minister also underscored the mutual trust and understanding that has come about through cooperation between the countries in various new development sectors.

"During the last decade, the friendship between the two countries has moved to a new height which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed a golden chapter. The friendly relationship between the two leaders has helped strengthen bilateral relations," said Momen.

"India stood beside Bangladesh in 1971 during its Liberation War and will continue to do so in future. The relationship that emerged between us through the Liberation War will endure forever," said Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly.

Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in the 48 years since its independence and is the envy of many countries around the world, said Ganguly.

"We see economic opportunity for us in Bangladesh's development, as both of us can move forward together to achieve economic growth and development.”