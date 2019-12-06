Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Dec 2019 06:34 PM BdST Updated: 06 Dec 2019 06:34 PM BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul said Bangladesh hopes that India will not take any step that could fray relations, highlighting the ‘close’ bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries.
The foreign minister’s remarks came in light of a recently proposed National Register of Citizens throughout India after a similar exercise was carried out in the state of Assam.
Speaking at a seminar organised by Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee on Friday to mark the 48th anniversary of India's recognition of Bangladesh as an independent state, Momen emphasised the need to foster the relationship between the countries.
“We are hopeful that the relationship will be even stronger. Also, our people hope that India, a friend of Bangladesh, will not adopt any means that creates tensions between the two countries and their people.”
Nearly two million people were left out of the citizen’s list in Assam, sparking fears that those deemed illegal could be pushed into Bangladesh. Only those who had been living in Assam before Mar 24, 1971, before the Liberation War broke out in Bangladesh, were enlisted as citizens.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina discussed the issue with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who reportedly allayed fears over the matter.
Central Home Minister of India Amit Shah subsequently suggested that the citizens’ register in Assam could be scrapped in favour of a new one which will cover the entire country.
Illegal crossings into Bangladesh from India have been a subject of much conjecture after Border Guards Bangladesh arrested 250 people entering the country through the Maheshpur border in Jhenaidah last month.
"During the last decade, the friendship between the two countries has moved to a new height which Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed a golden chapter. The friendly relationship between the two leaders has helped strengthen bilateral relations," said Momen.
"India stood beside Bangladesh in 1971 during its Liberation War and will continue to do so in future. The relationship that emerged between us through the Liberation War will endure forever," said Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly.
Bangladesh has made tremendous progress in the 48 years since its independence and is the envy of many countries around the world, said Ganguly.
"We see economic opportunity for us in Bangladesh's development, as both of us can move forward together to achieve economic growth and development.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh wants to maintain smooth relations with India, says foreign minister
- US troop drawdowns in Afghanistan 'not necessarily' tied to Taliban deal: Esper
- Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire
- India's economy seen growing at 4.7% in Sept qtr
- Amid 'air apocalypse', mask-clad Lahore looks for answers
- Myanmar begins rare court martial after probe into Rohingya atrocities
- Pakistan blames India for its air pollution. Its citizens disagree
- The jungle prince of Delhi
- Mamata keen on importing bicycles from Bangladesh
- Amnesty International issues ‘urgent action’ for smog-choked Lahore
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank criticised for ‘sexist’ job circular
- Young woman found dead on Dhaka street is university student, daughter of police officer
- ‘Sex trade’ was behind murders of two women in Dhaka’s Mirpur, police say
- BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging
- Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping vet
- Chaos in Supreme Court over Khaleda’s bail hearing
- Bangladesh exports dip for fourth month, miss November target by 18 percent
- Protests erupt over death of Stamford University student Rumpa in Siddheswari
- Khaleda’s lawyer Kaiser Kamal arrested over 'adultery' lands in jail
- With memories of Rwanda: The Gambian minister taking on Suu Kyi