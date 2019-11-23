Mamata keen on importing bicycles from Bangladesh
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba from Kolkata, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2019 12:00 AM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2019 12:00 AM BdST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed interest to import bicycles from Bangladesh in a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Kolkata.
The two leaders met at the Taj Bengal hotel on Friday after inaugurating the maiden day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.
Mamata told Hasina that West Bengal was keen on meeting its “huge” demand for bicycle through import from Bangladesh, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh by ringing a bell at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PID
Mamata also emphasised cooperation between Bangladesh and West Bengal on education, healthcare, culture, and arts.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanging greetings with the players at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh. Photo: PID
Hasina then informed Mamata about Bangladesh’s achievements in the education sector like stipend for around 20 million students.
Mamata thanked Hasina for visiting Kolkata.
Indian cricket board President Sourav Ganguly welcomes Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday to watch the first day-night Test between the two South Asian nations. Photo: PID
She was scheduled to leave for Bangladesh later in the night after a cultural function at the Eden Gardens following the first day’s game.
