Mamata keen on importing bicycles from Bangladesh

The two leaders met at the Taj Bengal hotel on Friday after inaugurating the maiden day-night Test between India and Bangladesh.

Mamata told Hasina that West Bengal was keen on meeting its “huge” demand for bicycle through import from Bangladesh, according to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurating the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh by ringing a bell at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Photo: PID

“Mamata Banerjee said any Bangladeshi businessman can also set up bicycle plant in West Bengal if they want to. She offered help by providing land. She said such plants can be set up in Bangladesh along the border as well to reduce transport cost,” Momen told the media.

Mamata also emphasised cooperation between Bangladesh and West Bengal on education, healthcare, culture, and arts.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanging greetings with the players at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before the first day-night Test between India and Bangladesh. Photo: PID

She told Hasina that the West Bengal has the highest GDP growth rate among the Indian states and it has ensured stipend for all students.

Hasina then informed Mamata about Bangladesh’s achievements in the education sector like stipend for around 20 million students.

Mamata thanked Hasina for visiting Kolkata.

Indian cricket board President Sourav Ganguly welcomes Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday to watch the first day-night Test between the two South Asian nations. Photo: PID

The prime minister travelled to Kolkata at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and the country’s cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly to watch the Test match.

She was scheduled to leave for Bangladesh later in the night after a cultural function at the Eden Gardens following the first day’s game.