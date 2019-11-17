Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa in the lead in presidential election

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Nov 2019 10:43 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 10:43 AM BdST

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa established a lead over his main rival in a presidential election months after deadly militant attacks in the island, early results showed on Sunday.

Millions of Sri Lankans voted on Saturday to elect a new president to lead the country out of its deepest economic slump in over 15 years, following Easter Sunday suicide bombings that sapped investor confidence and hurt its tourism sector.

Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists under his brother and then president Mahinda Rajapaksa 10 years ago, has promised strong leadership to secure the island of 22 million people, the majority of whom are Sinhalese Buddhists.

With a quarter of total votes counted, Rajapaksa had 48.2 percent, while his main rival government minister Sajith Premadasa stood at 45.3 percent, the election commission said.

Rajapaksa held a commanding edge in the Sinhalese-dominated southern part of the island as well as postal ballots.

Premadasa, who campaigned on policies to help the poor, was leading in the north where minority Tamils are predominant.

The election commission has said it expects results to be clear by late Sunday and a new president will be sworn in within a day.

Tamil political parties are strongly opposed to Rajapaksa who has faced allegations of widespread human rights violations of civilians in the final stages of the war against the separatists in 2009.

Rajapaksa and his brother deny the allegations.

Muslims, the other large minority group, say they too have faced hostility since the April attacks on hotels and churches in which more than 250 people were killed. Islamic State claimed responsibility.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Election officials, assisted by Sri Lankan police officer, arrive with a ballot box to a counting center, after the voting ended during the presidential election day, in Colombo in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 16, 2019. REUTERS

Rajapaksa leading SL presidential poll

A police officer walks inside a polling station during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 16, 2019. Reuters

In SL polls, a question of security vs. rights

File Photo: A police officer looks on as people stand in a line to cast their vote during the presidential election in Colombo, Sri Lanka Nov 16, 2019. REUTERS

Buses carrying Sri Lankan voters hit by fire

Sri Lankan police and election officials load ballot boxes and papers into busses from a distribution center to polling stations, ahead of country's presidential election scheduled on November 16, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Novermber 15, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lankans vote for new president

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

7 die in Afghanistan blast

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attends a gathering with his supporters in Kabul, Afghanistan Nov 10, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan poll results may be delayed again

Indian Hindutva pop artist Laxmi Dubey performing in the town of Tumgaon, near Raipur, India, Oct 4, 2019. The New York Times

India’s soundtrack of hate, with a pop sheen

File photo

Ayodhya verdict won’t cause tension in Bangladesh: Momen

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.