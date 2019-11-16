Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2019 10:16 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 10:16 AM BdST
Sri Lankans trickled into polling centers early on Saturday to choose a new president for the island-nation still struggling to recover from Easter Sunday attacks on hotels and churches that have heavily weighed on its tourism-dependent economy.
Former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who oversaw the military defeat of Tamil separatists 10 years ago, and government minister Sajith Premadasa are locked in a close fight, politicians and analysts say.
Supporters of the Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's presidential candidate of the ruling United National Party (UNP) led New Democratic Front alliance cheer at the final election campaign rally, in Colombo, Sri Lanka November 13, 2019. Picture taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS
Premadasa has sought to fire up the countryside with promises of free housing, school uniforms for students and sanitary pads for women - touching on a topic rarely discussed in public anywhere in south Asia but which has drawn women to his rallies.
Police said a group of unidentified men opened fire on buses carrying Muslims to a polling station in Anuradhapura district in central Sri Lanka. There were no injuries but witnesses said there were tires burning.
At a polling station in Colombo, M Gunasekera, a 41-year-old homemaker, said the most important problem was widespread corruption and the lack of accountability of politicians.
Sri Lanka People's Front party presidential election candidate and former wartime defence chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves at his supporters during the final election campaign rally in Homagama, Sri Lanka November 13, 2019. REUTERS
Votes will be counted soon after polling stations close but the results are not expected before Sunday.
Muslims who make up nearly 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s 22 million population, say they have faced hostility ever since the April attacks.
That division has come on top of long-standing grievances of ethnic Tamils, who say they are still to get justice stemming from the human rights violations during a 26-war civil war with Tamil rebels that ended in 2009.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack
- Modi’s ‘fake’ letter is circulated in local media: Indian high commission
- Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul
- Afghan poll results may be delayed again as candidates spar over recount: officials
- India’s soundtrack of hate, with a pop sheen
- Ayodhya verdict will not cause any tension in Bangladesh, foreign minister says
- Captives or defectors? Taliban fighters tell conflicting tales
- Nine children killed in Afghanistan mine blast
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead
- Cheaper solar power gains ground in southeast Asia
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- American-born woman who joined ISIS is not a citizen, judge rules
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Dhaka air quality deteriorates ahead of winter
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka
- Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies