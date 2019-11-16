Home > World > South Asia

Gunmen fire on buses carrying minority Muslim voters in Sri Lanka

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Nov 2019 02:57 PM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 02:57 PM BdST

Gunmen have fired on a convoy of buses carrying minority Muslim voters in Sri Lanka on Saturday, hours before polling in presidential elections got under way, reports NDTV.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a policeman said the attackers had burnt tyres on the road and set up makeshift road blocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.

"The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones," a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometres north of Colombo said. "At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties."

Muslims from the coastal town of Puttalam were travelling to the neighbouring district of Mannar, where they were registered to vote, the police official added.

Police reinforcements rushed to the area and cleared the obstructions on the road and escorted the convoy so that passengers could cast their ballots.

The incident came as police and troops were locked in a tense standoff in the Tamil-dominated northern peninsula of Jaffna where residents complained of military road blocks ahead of voting.

Sri Lankans have begun voting in a hotly contested presidential election where former military strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa's family is seeking a return to power after five years.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Sri Lankan police and election officials load ballot boxes and papers into busses from a distribution center to polling stations, ahead of country's presidential election scheduled on November 16, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Novermber 15, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lankans vote for new president

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

7 die in Afghanistan blast

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attends a gathering with his supporters in Kabul, Afghanistan Nov 10, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan poll results may be delayed again

Indian Hindutva pop artist Laxmi Dubey performing in the town of Tumgaon, near Raipur, India, Oct 4, 2019. The New York Times

India’s soundtrack of hate, with a pop sheen

File photo

Ayodhya verdict won’t cause tension in Bangladesh: Momen

A soldier with the Afghan National Directorate of Security amidst alleged Taliban fighters in a compound in Faizabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2019. The simple idea of insurgency versus government proves much more complex when dozens of detained fighters tell their stories in a remote corner of Afghanistan. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Taliban fighters tell conflicting tales

FILE PHOTO - Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

9 children die in Afghan mine blast

A general view of the Cerro Dominador Solar Power Plant is pictured in the commune of Maria Elena in the Antofagasta Region, Chile, Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Cheaper solar power gains ground in Asia

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.