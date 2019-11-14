Modi’s ‘fake’ letter is circulated in local media: Indian high commission
Published: 14 Nov 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 01:42 AM BdST
The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has said that a “completely fake and malicious” letter said to be written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated in the local media.
“It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony,” the high commission said in a statement on Wednesday.
“It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media.
“This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony.
“It is most egregious and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.”
The ruling paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site in the northern town of Ayodhya, a proposal long supported by Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist party.
The Supreme Court directed that an alternate land parcel be provided to a Muslim group that had staked claim to the disputed site.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the issue will not cause any tension in Bangladesh.
