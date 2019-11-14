Home > World > South Asia

Modi’s ‘fake’ letter is circulated in local media: Indian high commission

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Nov 2019 01:35 AM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2019 01:42 AM BdST

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has said that a “completely fake and malicious” letter said to be written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated in the local media.

“It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony,” the high commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to Hon’ble Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media.

“This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony.

“It is most egregious and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.”

The statement comes four days after India's Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Hindu group in a long-running battle over a centuries-old religious site also claimed by Muslims.

The ruling paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site in the northern town of Ayodhya, a proposal long supported by Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist party.

The Supreme Court directed that an alternate land parcel be provided to a Muslim group that had staked claim to the disputed site.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said the issue will not cause any tension in Bangladesh.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan Aug 21, 2018. REUTERS

7 die in Afghanistan blast

Afghanistan's presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attends a gathering with his supporters in Kabul, Afghanistan Nov 10, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan poll results may be delayed again

Indian Hindutva pop artist Laxmi Dubey performing in the town of Tumgaon, near Raipur, India, Oct 4, 2019. The New York Times

India’s soundtrack of hate, with a pop sheen

File photo

Ayodhya verdict won’t cause tension in Bangladesh: Momen

A soldier with the Afghan National Directorate of Security amidst alleged Taliban fighters in a compound in Faizabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2019. The simple idea of insurgency versus government proves much more complex when dozens of detained fighters tell their stories in a remote corner of Afghanistan. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Taliban fighters tell conflicting tales

FILE PHOTO - Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

9 children die in Afghan mine blast

A general view of the Cerro Dominador Solar Power Plant is pictured in the commune of Maria Elena in the Antofagasta Region, Chile, Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Cheaper solar power gains ground in Asia

People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 31, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea test-fires 2 'ballistic missiles'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.