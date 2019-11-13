Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul
Seven people were killed and seven injured on Wednesday after a car bomb explosion near the interior ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul, a government spokesman said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.
It came a day after two Taliban commanders and a leader of the Haqqani militant group were released in exchange for two professors, an American and an Australian, in a development some analysts had hoped could defuse violence in Afghanistan.
