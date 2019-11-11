Home > World > South Asia

Afghan poll results may be delayed again as candidates spar over recount: officials

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Nov 2019 10:13 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2019 10:23 AM BdST

The result of the Afghan presidential election may be further delayed, two officials said, after the main challenger to incumbent Ashraf Ghani said on Sunday he would not agree to the addition of hundreds of thousands of what he called suspicious votes to a planned recount.

The Afghanistan Independent Election Commission (IEC) said on Saturday that it would recount ballots from more than 8,000 polling stations - almost a third of the total - due to what it called discrepancies in their system.

But Abdullah Abdullah, who currently shares power with Ghani in a unity government, said Ghani's side was pushing to include some 300,000 additional votes which did not come through biometric devices used in polling and which must be nullified.

"The recounting process should stop, and if the election commission continue with recounting process without our observers, we will act," Abdullah told a cheering crowd of supporters in Kabul, accusing Ghani's camp of fraud, which Ghani denies.

"Abdullah's camp is afraid of the recount because they would lose," Daoud Sultanzoy, a senior Ghani campaign leader, told Reuters.

The standoff is likely to deepen the political crisis in Afghanistan after the Sep 28 presidential election, which was marred by allegations of fraud.

Preliminary results scheduled for later this week might be delayed again, according to two officials at the election commission who declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak publicly about the count.

The result was originally due out on Oct 19, but slow work on data entry and tackling extensive voter fraud delayed the announcement.

Eighty-five civilians were killed and more than 370 wounded in militant attacks and violence on the day of the election, the United Nations said last month.

Ghani and Abdullah had both claimed victory before the ballots were tallied.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian Hindutva pop artist Laxmi Dubey performing in the town of Tumgaon, near Raipur, India, Oct 4, 2019. The New York Times

India’s soundtrack of hate, with a pop sheen

File photo

Ayodhya verdict won’t cause tension in Bangladesh: Momen

A soldier with the Afghan National Directorate of Security amidst alleged Taliban fighters in a compound in Faizabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 19, 2019. The simple idea of insurgency versus government proves much more complex when dozens of detained fighters tell their stories in a remote corner of Afghanistan. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Taliban fighters tell conflicting tales

FILE PHOTO - Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Mar 6, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

9 children die in Afghan mine blast

A general view of the Cerro Dominador Solar Power Plant is pictured in the commune of Maria Elena in the Antofagasta Region, Chile, Jul 1, 2019. REUTERS

Cheaper solar power gains ground in Asia

People watch a TV broadcast showing a file footage for a news report on North Korea firing two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, in Seoul, South Korea, Oct 31, 2019. REUTERS

N Korea test-fires 2 'ballistic missiles'

An Afghan security guard walks during a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan Aug 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

CIA-backed Afghan units carry out illegal killings

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul 31, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo

Malaysian banks close accounts of Iranians

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.