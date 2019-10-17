Home > World > South Asia

Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Oct 2019 07:34 PM BdST Updated: 17 Oct 2019 07:34 PM BdST

Border Guard Bangladesh troops have shot and killed a member of India’s Border Security Force and wounded another after detaining an Indian fisherman, according to reports citing Indian officials.

Three Indian fishermen were caught by Bangladeshi officers and two were later released, Reuters reported citing a statement from BSF on Thursday.

Border officials met to discuss the detained fisherman, the BSF said. Bangladeshi guards refused to release him and instead tried to surround the Indian troops.

"Sensing the situation worsening", Indian troops turned back, but the Bangladeshi troops opened fire, the BSF added.

BGB Additional Director General Brig Gen Khandaker Farid Hasan told bdnews24.com they would formally inform the media about the matter later.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Indian police officers stand at the site of a grenade attack in Srinagar Oct 12, 2019. REUTERS

3 militants, 2 civilians killed in Kashmir

All rail links with India will reopen: Hasina

An Afghan policeman stands guard at a checkpoint in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sep 26, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

85 killed in Afghanistan election violence: UN report

Afghan election commission workers transfer data from biometric devices to the main server at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Afghanistan headed for post-polls uncertainty

AQIS chief Asim is reportedly dead

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. Eleven Taliban commanders were released from a high-security prison on Oct 6, 2019 in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, in an apparent deal that included a prominent regional leader caught five years ago personally escorting a shipment of nearly a ton of opium. The New York Times

Opium-smuggling Taliban leader’s release raises questions

Sonia Gandhi meets Hasina

India will take very little water: Ministry

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.