Bangladesh border forces kill Indian guard, wound another, India says

Three Indian fishermen were caught by Bangladeshi officers and two were later released, Reuters reported citing a statement from BSF on Thursday.

Border officials met to discuss the detained fisherman, the BSF said. Bangladeshi guards refused to release him and instead tried to surround the Indian troops.

"Sensing the situation worsening", Indian troops turned back, but the Bangladeshi troops opened fire, the BSF added.

BGB Additional Director General Brig Gen Khandaker Farid Hasan told bdnews24.com they would formally inform the media about the matter later.