Home > World > South Asia

India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Oct 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 07:49 PM BdST

The train links between India and Bangladesh that were closed after the 1965 India-Pakistan war will reopen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

She revealed the plan after inaugurating first intercity trains on Dhaka-Kurigram-Dhaka and replacement of Rangpur Express and Lalmonirhat Express rack railways via a video call from the Ganabhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

“We’ve relaunched all the rail links to the northern region. Now we want to restore the links that Pakistan closed after its 1965 war with India,” she said.

Besides development of communication, Bangladesh Railway will make more profits once the rail links to India reopen, Hasina hopes.

Rail links between India and Bangladesh reopened in 2008 through the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express in 2008 and Khulna-Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express in 2017 after a long time.

The authorities are also working to restore some routes like Haldibari-Chilahati and Akhaura-Agartala to increase rail links between the two countries.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

An Afghan policeman stands guard at a checkpoint in Jalalabad, Afghanistan Sep 26, 2019. REUTERS/Parwiz

85 killed in Afghanistan election violence: UN report

Afghan election commission workers transfer data from biometric devices to the main server at a warehouse in Kabul, Afghanistan Oct 7, 2019. REUTERS

Afghanistan headed for post-polls uncertainty

AQIS chief Asim is reportedly dead

Afghans arrested on suspicion of smuggling opium peer through a jail door in Zaranj, Afghanistan on May 5, 2015. Eleven Taliban commanders were released from a high-security prison on Oct 6, 2019 in Afghanistan, according to Taliban officials, in an apparent deal that included a prominent regional leader caught five years ago personally escorting a shipment of nearly a ton of opium. The New York Times

Opium-smuggling Taliban leader’s release raises questions

Sonia Gandhi meets Hasina

India will take very little water: Ministry

Children at the Al Kausar Nagar migrant camp outside Jodhpur, India, Aug. 25, 2019, The New York Times.

Pakistan Hindus rethink 1947 decisions

Photo: PID

No NRC in India-Bangladesh joint statement

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.