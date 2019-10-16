India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 07:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 07:49 PM BdST
The train links between India and Bangladesh that were closed after the 1965 India-Pakistan war will reopen, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
She revealed the plan after inaugurating first intercity trains on Dhaka-Kurigram-Dhaka and replacement of Rangpur Express and Lalmonirhat Express rack railways via a video call from the Ganabhaban in the capital on Wednesday.
Besides development of communication, Bangladesh Railway will make more profits once the rail links to India reopen, Hasina hopes.
The authorities are also working to restore some routes like Haldibari-Chilahati and Akhaura-Agartala to increase rail links between the two countries.
