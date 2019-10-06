Hasine congratulates Priyanka as Congress chief Sonia meets PM in New Delhi
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Oct 2019 10:04 PM BdST Updated: 06 Oct 2019 10:04 PM BdST
Indian opposition Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi has met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi.
Sonia saw her at the Taj Mahal Hotel on Sunday afternoon.
Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi were also present.
They reminisced about their past in the meeting, Hasina’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told the media.
She congratulated Sonia’s daughter Priyanka on her joining politics.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, Sheikh Helal Uddin MP, and PM’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman were also present.
