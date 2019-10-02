Home > World > South Asia

Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Oct 2019 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 04:05 AM BdST

Police in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to “identify and deport Bangladeshis and other foreigners”, according to the Indian media.

The move is "very important" for the state's internal security, the UP Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh has said in a letter to all district police chiefs, the NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The deportation will be "time-bound and monitored by senior officials," the top officer has said in his directives, the TV station said citing the letter on its website.

The letter comes at a time when opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have expressed concerns over the fate of the 1.9 million people recently left off the National Register of Citizens of Assam as fears of their deportation to Bangladesh have grown in both sides of the border.

"It has nothing to do with NRC. It's a normal policing exercise intended to strengthen our security mechanisms," the NDTV quoted UP police chief OP Singh as saying.

"We have been doing similar exercises," he added, according to the report.

The Uttar Pradesh police have also been ordered to comb transport hubs and slum clusters on the outskirts of their districts and verify all documents produced by anyone appearing suspicious.

The police have also been asked to track down government employees who may have helped prepare fake documents for "foreigners".

Fingerprints of people identified as Bangladeshis or other foreigners will be taken.

The police have told construction companies that it is their responsibility to keep identity proof of all labourers.

"We intend to identify such people. Order is very clear... we need to be transparent. Videography has to be done and no one has to be troubled," OP Singh said, according to the NDTV.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The Uttar Pradesh police have been ordered to comb transport hubs and verify all documents produced by anyone appearing suspicious. Photo: NDTV

UP police ‘told to deport Bangladeshis’

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Sept 27.

Deals to be signed during Hasina’s visit: India

File Photo: Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2019. Reuters

Amit Shah vows West Bengal NRC

A protest on Monday in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, against measures to ban sex outside of marriage and weaken Indonesia’s anti-graft agency. The New York Times

Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex

An Afghan policeman casts his vote at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 28, 2019.REUTERS

Afghan polls see big drop in turnout

A voter gets his biometric data verified at a polling station in Dara, in the Panjshir valley of Afghanistan, Saturday Aug. 28, 2019. Afghans voted on Saturday as the country suffers through one of the most violent periods in its recent history, with many provinces facing attacks on any given day and Taliban militants threatening all-out war on the democratic process. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Afghans vote under threat of violence

An Afghan man casts his vote at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 28, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan presidential election extended two hours

Photo taken via Twitter.

Taliban cut off his finger for voting, he defies them again

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.