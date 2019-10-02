Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘

The move is "very important" for the state's internal security, the UP Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh has said in a letter to all district police chiefs, the NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The deportation will be "time-bound and monitored by senior officials," the top officer has said in his directives, the TV station said citing the letter on its website.

The letter comes at a time when opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have expressed concerns over the fate of the 1.9 million people recently left off the National Register of Citizens of Assam as fears of their deportation to Bangladesh have grown in both sides of the border.

"It has nothing to do with NRC. It's a normal policing exercise intended to strengthen our security mechanisms," the NDTV quoted UP police chief OP Singh as saying.

"We have been doing similar exercises," he added, according to the report.

The Uttar Pradesh police have also been ordered to comb transport hubs and slum clusters on the outskirts of their districts and verify all documents produced by anyone appearing suspicious.

The police have also been asked to track down government employees who may have helped prepare fake documents for "foreigners".

Fingerprints of people identified as Bangladeshis or other foreigners will be taken.

The police have told construction companies that it is their responsibility to keep identity proof of all labourers.

"We intend to identify such people. Order is very clear... we need to be transparent. Videography has to be done and no one has to be troubled," OP Singh said, according to the NDTV.