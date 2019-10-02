Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Oct 2019 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 04:05 AM BdST
Police in Uttar Pradesh have been asked to “identify and deport Bangladeshis and other foreigners”, according to the Indian media.
The move is "very important" for the state's internal security, the UP Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh has said in a letter to all district police chiefs, the NDTV reported on Tuesday.
The deportation will be "time-bound and monitored by senior officials," the top officer has said in his directives, the TV station said citing the letter on its website.
The letter comes at a time when opponents of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have expressed concerns over the fate of the 1.9 million people recently left off the National Register of Citizens of Assam as fears of their deportation to Bangladesh have grown in both sides of the border.
"It has nothing to do with NRC. It's a normal policing exercise intended to strengthen our security mechanisms," the NDTV quoted UP police chief OP Singh as saying.
"We have been doing similar exercises," he added, according to the report.
The Uttar Pradesh police have also been ordered to comb transport hubs and slum clusters on the outskirts of their districts and verify all documents produced by anyone appearing suspicious.
The police have also been asked to track down government employees who may have helped prepare fake documents for "foreigners".
Fingerprints of people identified as Bangladeshis or other foreigners will be taken.
The police have told construction companies that it is their responsibility to keep identity proof of all labourers.
"We intend to identify such people. Order is very clear... we need to be transparent. Videography has to be done and no one has to be troubled," OP Singh said, according to the NDTV.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex
- Afghan election sees big drop in voter numbers
- Afghans vote in presidential election under threat of violence
- Afghan presidential election extended two hours
- The Taliban cut off his finger for voting, he defied them again
- Voting in Afghanistan's presidential election begins
- Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina
Most Read
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Eat less red meat, scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- GK Shamim’s seven bodyguards remanded for four days
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India