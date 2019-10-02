Taliban kill 11 Afghan police, torch district headquarters
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Oct 2019 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 10:28 AM BdST
The Taliban killed at least 11 police officers in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province before burning their headquarters, officials said on Tuesday.
The insurgent group's attacks in Balkh's Shortepa district started on Monday evening and carried into early Tuesday. After taking control of the police headquarters in the district in a gun battle, the Taliban set fire to it, said Munir Farhad, spokesman for Balkh's provincial governor.
Afghan National Defence and Security Forces retook the police headquarters after reinforcements arrived.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group killed 30 police in the district. It posted a video online that it said depicted the police headquarters engulfed in flames, and guns that it had seized.
Afghan police have in recent years born the brunt of Taliban attacks and are one of their primary targets.
Fighting has remained intense in Afghanistan since US-Taliban talks about withdrawing American troops collapsed last month. On Saturday, Taliban attacks and threats of violence scared away many voters from presidential election.
The Taliban have also clashed with Afghan forces in three districts of Takhar province since Saturday, and fighting continued on Tuesday in Baharak, one of the districts, said Jawad Hejri, spokesman for the provincial governor.
Taliban attacks in Balkh and Takhar provinces reflect the group's effort to fortify its strength in the north, where it already holds a stronghold in Kunduz province.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taliban to visit Pakistan, discuss failed Afghan peace talks
- Taliban kill 11 Afghan police, torch district headquarters
- Uttar Pradesh police told to ‘identify, deport Bangladeshis, other foreigners‘
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’
- Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex
- Afghan election sees big drop in voter numbers
- Afghans vote in presidential election under threat of violence
- Afghan presidential election extended two hours
- The Taliban cut off his finger for voting, he defied them again
Most Read
- Khaleda is ‘ready to go abroad for treatment if bailed’, a BNP MP says
- UK’s CDC Group gives $30m in loans to BRAC Bank, opens branch in Dhaka
- RAB seizes foreign currencies, liquor from Salim Prodhan’s office, home
- Number of agreements to be exchanged during Hasina’s visit: India
- RAB arrests businessman Salim Prodhan over online gambling platform
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- DNCC to name first bicycle lane after Bangabandhu
- Hasina returns to Dhaka after eight-day visit to New York
- Heavy rain, not Farakka barrage, is causing floods: official
- Fire guts airline office at Sonargaon Hotel