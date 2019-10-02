Home > World > South Asia

Taliban kill 11 Afghan police, torch district headquarters

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Oct 2019 10:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Oct 2019 10:28 AM BdST

The Taliban killed at least 11 police officers in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province before burning their headquarters, officials said on Tuesday.

The insurgent group's attacks in Balkh's Shortepa district started on Monday evening and carried into early Tuesday. After taking control of the police headquarters in the district in a gun battle, the Taliban set fire to it, said Munir Farhad, spokesman for Balkh's provincial governor.

Afghan National Defence and Security Forces retook the police headquarters after reinforcements arrived.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the group killed 30 police in the district. It posted a video online that it said depicted the police headquarters engulfed in flames, and guns that it had seized.

Afghan police have in recent years born the brunt of Taliban attacks and are one of their primary targets.

Fighting has remained intense in Afghanistan since US-Taliban talks about withdrawing American troops collapsed last month. On Saturday, Taliban attacks and threats of violence scared away many voters from presidential election.

The Taliban have also clashed with Afghan forces in three districts of Takhar province since Saturday, and fighting continued on Tuesday in Baharak, one of the districts, said Jawad Hejri, spokesman for the provincial governor.

Taliban attacks in Balkh and Takhar provinces reflect the group's effort to fortify its strength in the north, where it already holds a stronghold in Kunduz province.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Taliban fighters pose with weapons in an undisclosed location in Nangarhar province in this Dec 13, 2010 picture. REUTERS

11 policemen killed by Afghan Taliban

The Uttar Pradesh police have been ordered to comb transport hubs and verify all documents produced by anyone appearing suspicious. Photo: NDTV

UP police ‘told to deport Bangladeshis’

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Sept 27.

Deals to be signed during Hasina’s visit: India

File Photo: Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12, 2019. Reuters

Amit Shah vows West Bengal NRC

A protest on Monday in Denpasar, on the resort island of Bali, against measures to ban sex outside of marriage and weaken Indonesia’s anti-graft agency. The New York Times

Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex

An Afghan policeman casts his vote at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 28, 2019.REUTERS

Afghan polls see big drop in turnout

A voter gets his biometric data verified at a polling station in Dara, in the Panjshir valley of Afghanistan, Saturday Aug. 28, 2019. Afghans voted on Saturday as the country suffers through one of the most violent periods in its recent history, with many provinces facing attacks on any given day and Taliban militants threatening all-out war on the democratic process. (Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times)

Afghans vote under threat of violence

An Afghan man casts his vote at a polling station in Kabul, Afghanistan Sep 28, 2019. REUTERS

Afghan presidential election extended two hours

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.