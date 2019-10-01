Thousands in Indonesia protest bills to limit rights and ban extramarital sex

Efforts by the outgoing parliament to rush through a series of contested bills with the president’s approval before its five-year session ended Monday have aroused national concern over the measures, which opponents say would transform Indonesia into a less tolerant and more repressive society. Protesters fear the reintroduction of the measures after the new parliament is sworn in Tuesday.

One far-reaching measure, a proposed revision of the criminal code, would outlaw abortion except in cases of rape and incest and prohibit sex outside marriage, effectively banning gay and lesbian relations. It also would restrict free speech by strengthening laws on blasphemy and treason and making it a crime to insult the president.

Student-led protests, which began last week, compelled Joko to put a hold on many of the bills, including the criminal code revision. But that is not enough for protesters, who want him to pledge not to let the crime bill come back.

The president also has balked at pulling back a law already approved by parliament that would limit the authority of the respected Corruption Eradication Commission, including its power to wiretap suspects and hire independent staff members.

Joko has the authority to revoke the corruption bill, subject to parliament’s approval. Initially he said he would not pull it back, but later said he would consider doing so.

Members of the new parliament are expected to reintroduce the crime bill as well as measures that would make it easier for companies to exploit the country’s natural resources.

Tens of thousands of protesters who took to the streets last week in Jakarta and other cities were met by aggressive police tactics, including water cannons and tear gas. Hundreds were injured and hundreds more arrested.

Two student protesters died on Sulawesi island in circumstances that remain unclear. One was shot and the other suffered severe head injuries. Joko expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and called for an investigation into their deaths.

Separately, police arrested two activists for online activity, including one who used a crowdsourcing website to raise funds for the protests.

