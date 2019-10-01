Home > World > South Asia

Amit Shah vows NRC in West Bengal, says illegal immigrants will be ‘thrown out’

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has resolved to implement a version of the National Register of Citizens or NRC like the one of Assam, according to the BBC.
BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivastava reported on Tuesday that the announcement is “likely to exacerbate widespread fear within the state”.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been expressing concerns over the fate of the 1.9 million people left off the Assam NRC as fears of their deportation to Bangladesh have grown in both sides of the border.

In West Bengal, she has claimed, fears of deportation to Bangladesh following the NRC exercise have caused at least 10 deaths by suicide, according to the local media. 

The firebrand critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has assured that NRC exercise “will not be carried out in Bengal or anywhere else in country”, the Press Trust of India reported on Sept 23.

Two days later, her Trinamool Congress party asked the residents of West Bengal not to panic over update of ration cards.

"The chief minister (of West Bengal) says she will not let NRC happen in West Bengal, but I am assuring you, each and every infiltrator in India will be shown the door," the BBC quoted Amit Shah as telling a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Modi, however, told his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last Friday that Bangladesh has “nothing to worry about” those left off the citizens’ list of Assam.

The Modi government has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an “internal matter” of India. Its External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his Dhaka visit last month reiterated the assurance.

But Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sept 1 said the northeastern Indian state “will ask Bangladesh to take their people back”, stoking fresh fears.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen appeared to be reassured by the words of the Indian officials.

Asked why, the foreign minister had told reporters in New York: “There is no reason. You can say it. He (Modi) has said that the relations between our two countries are so good that we need not worry about these trivial matters.”

Momen said the bilateral issues will be discussed further during Hasina’s four-day India visit scheduled to start on Thursday.

“No protocol is needed between a brother and a sister,” he had said, describing the warm ties between India and Bangladesh.  

Many critics of the NRC say that the bill is a thinly-veiled ploy to strip poor Muslims of their Indian citizenship, according to the BBC.

With a population of more than 91 million, West Bengal is India's fourth most populous state and almost one-third of its citizens are Muslims.

In August this year, some Muslim organisations distributed pamphlets, held seminars and asked people to keep their identification papers ready, in case "NRC is suddenly thrust upon them", the BBC reported.

