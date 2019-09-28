Home > World > South Asia

Voting in Afghanistan's presidential election begins

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Sep 2019 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 10:19 AM BdST

Voting began on Saturday to elect a president for Afghanistan with more than 9 million Afghan registered voters potentially heading to the polls amid fears of violence and fraud.

Tens of thousands of Afghan forces were deployed across 34 provinces to protect voters and polling stations from Taliban attacks.

The hardline insurgent group has threatened voters to stay away from the election or face dire consequences.

About 9.6 million of Afghanistan's 34 million people are registered to vote for one of 14 candidates at around 5,000 polling centers that will be protected by some 100,000 Afghan forces with air support from US forces.

More than 400 polling centers will remain closed because they are situated in areas under Taliban control. Hundreds more in schools, mosques and district centres will be closed because of security concerns.

The voting process is another source of concern. The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has come under criticism for issuing contradictory and unclear statements over what processes will be in place to prevent fraud if biometric systems fail during the eight hours of voting.

Four of the 18 candidates registered to contest for the top job dropped out of the race, but their names remain on the biometric voting devices.

The chief contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his former deputy Abdullah Abdullah, both of whom came to power in 2014 after a bitterly contested election marred by fraud.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Voting in Afghan presidential polls begins

Modi to Hasina: Don’t worry about NRC

Qandeel Baloch

Pakistan internet star’s brother gets life term for her murder

FILE PHOTO: Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 16, 2019. On August 19, 2019 Shavendra Silva was named as army chief. REUTERS

UN suspends Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping

Pakistan quake kills 22

No Bangladeshi moved to India after ’71: Fakhrul

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (L) and Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) President Hadi Awang hold hands during Ummah Unity Gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysia's two oldest political parties formalise pact

People visit an exhibition during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 6, 2019. Reuters

Fighters from Pakistan trying to cross into Kashmir: India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.