Brother of Qandeel Baloch, Pakistani internet star, gets life term for her murder
>>Salman Masood, The New York Times
Published: 28 Sep 2019 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 12:27 AM BdST
A brother of a Pakistani internet sensation was sentenced Friday to life in prison for her murder, after a three-year trial in a case that returned the spotlight to a rampant practice of “honour killings”.
Authorities said the brother, Waseem Ahmed Azeem, confessed in 2016 that he had killed his sister Fauzia Azeem, who achieved fame in conservative Pakistan by posting provocative views and images, including seminude pictures, on Facebook and Twitter under the name Qandeel Baloch.
In a case like this in Pakistan, however, a confession is by no means a guarantee of a conviction.
While many of Baloch’s admirers considered her a feminist hero, Azeem believed that his sister had sullied the family’s honour by posting what he called “shameful pictures.” He drugged and strangled her as she slept in her parents’ home in Muzaffarabad, a town on the outskirts of Multan in Punjab province, on July 15, 2016, and was arrested within days.
The parents took his side, submitting a written statement during the trial proceedings saying that they had absolved him and asking the court to do the same. The assailants in many such “honour killings” in Pakistan are permitted to go free because the victim’s family forgives the killer.
The judge in this case denied the request. Five other suspects, including a well-known cleric accused of inciting the killing, were acquitted for lack of evidence. Azeem’s lawyer said he would challenge the verdict in a higher court.
The killing ignited an outcry among Baloch’s fans and human rights groups. The conviction of Azeem, said Sanam Maher, a Karachi-based journalist who has written a book about Baloch, “makes a strong statement and brings closure to some of Qandeel’s supporters.”
“But it isn’t the last word in this case,” Maher said. “Honour killings are complicated; they have a life beyond the verdict, and they are a symptom of a flawed society that will brutally punish men and women who wish to live outside the confines of the social code.”
Rights activists and supporters of Baloch had especially awaited the court’s decision on the cleric, Mufti Abdul Qavi. Shortly before the murder, Baloch had posted pictures and videos of herself with Qavi. In the videos, Baloch wore the cleric’s hat while he stared into the camera.
Some people, including Baloch’s mother, initially accused the cleric of inciting the killing. Qavi denied the allegations.
After he was acquitted, his supporters showered rose petals on him.
Maher, the journalist who has written about the victim, said that people would soon forget the killer but that the memory of Baloch would live on.
This year, as thousands of women staged rallies countrywide on International Women’s Day against patriarchy, abuse and honour killings, many held pictures of Baloch, Maher said.
“Her legacy is to continue to encourage us to think that if she could speak out, we should all at least try to do the same ourselves,” she said.
c.2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UN suspends Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping over army chief appointment
- Eight dead, 100 hurt in 5.8 magnitude Pakistan quake
- No Bangladeshi moved to India after 1971: Mirza Fakhrul
- In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact
- More than 200 fighters trying to cross into Kashmir from Pakistan: India
- Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue
- Exclusion from the NRC does not make one ‘stateless’: India
- Indian Air Marshal RD Mathur visiting Bangladesh
- We will ask ‘friend’ Bangladesh to take back its people: Assam minister on NRC
- US, Taliban at "threshold" of Afghan agreement, says US official
Most Read
- Police find nothing, RAB finds ‘unauthorised’ liquor at Fu-Wang Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank dismisses news of scrapping Tk 500, Tk 1,000 notes as rumour
- Bill Gates meets Hasina in New York
- Mohammedan club boss Lokman sent money to Australia, RAB says
- Saudi Arabia opens to tourists with investment appeal and no abaya rule
- White House tried to ‘lock down’ Ukraine call records, whistleblower says
- PM Hasina receives UNICEF award for youth skill development
- Police recover bodies of a couple in Kurigram
- Hasina urges US businesses to work as Bangladesh’s development accelerator
- Whistleblower on Trump-Ukraine contacts is a CIA officer - reports