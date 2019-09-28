Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina

The two leaders sat in a bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister Hasina raised all the important issues in the meeting and received “good answers”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media.

The “significant concerns” of Bangladesh include the National Register of Citizens or NRC of Assam and the sharing of the Teesta river water, according to Momen.

“Modi said we will easily take care of the small issues between ourselves considering our relationship,” the foreign minister said.

“My people will work and they will fix it. You don’t have to worry about these. We will take care of them” he quoted Modi as saying.

The exclusion of over 1.9 million people from a recently published list of citizens in the Indian state of Assam following years of scrutiny has triggered fears of their deportation to Bangladesh.

The Modi government has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an “internal matter” of India. Its External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his Dhaka visit last month reiterated the assurance.

But Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the northeastern Indian state “will ask Bangladesh to take their people back”, stoking fresh fears.

Momen, however, said there “was nothing to worry about these”.

Asked why, the foreign minister said: “There is no reason. You can say it. He (Modi) has said that the relations between our two countries are so good that we need not worry about these trivial matters.”

Momen said the bilateral issues will be discussed further during Hasina’s India visit next month.

“No protocol is needed between a brother and a sister,” he said, describing the warm ties between India and Bangladesh.

Excellent meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina. We talked about a wide range of subjects, particularly how to deepen economic as well as people-to-people cooperation between our nations. pic.twitter.com/iPBJC41ZRa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2019

Hasina was scheduled to address the UNGA later in the evening local time.