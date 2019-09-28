Home > World > South Asia

Bangladesh has ‘nothing to worry’ about Assam citizen list NRC, Modi tells Hasina

  Reazul Bashar from New York,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Sep 2019 02:31 AM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 03:23 AM BdST

Bangladesh has nothing to worry about the nearly 2 million people having been left off the citizens’ list of Assam, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told Sheikh Hasina.  

The two leaders sat in a bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister Hasina raised all the important issues in the meeting and received “good answers”, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the media.

The “significant concerns” of Bangladesh include the National Register of Citizens or NRC of Assam and the sharing of the Teesta river water, according to Momen.

“Modi said we will easily take care of the small issues between ourselves considering our relationship,” the foreign minister said.

“My people will work and they will fix it. You don’t have to worry about these. We will take care of them” he quoted Modi as saying.

The exclusion of over 1.9 million people from a recently published list of citizens in the Indian state of Assam following years of scrutiny has triggered fears of their deportation to Bangladesh.

The Modi government has been telling Bangladesh not to worry about the list, calling it an “internal matter” of India. Its External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his Dhaka visit last month reiterated the assurance.

But Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said the northeastern Indian state “will ask Bangladesh to take their people back”, stoking fresh fears.

Momen, however, said there “was nothing to worry about these”.

Asked why, the foreign minister said: “There is no reason. You can say it. He (Modi) has said that the relations between our two countries are so good that we need not worry about these trivial matters.”  

Momen said the bilateral issues will be discussed further during Hasina’s India visit next month.

“No protocol is needed between a brother and a sister,” he said, describing the warm ties between India and Bangladesh.

 

Hasina was scheduled to address the UNGA later in the evening local time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Qandeel Baloch

Pakistan internet star’s brother gets life term for her murder

FILE PHOTO: Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 16, 2019. On August 19, 2019 Shavendra Silva was named as army chief. REUTERS

UN suspends Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping

Pakistan quake kills 22

No Bangladeshi moved to India after ’71: Fakhrul

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (L) and Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) President Hadi Awang hold hands during Ummah Unity Gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysia's two oldest political parties formalise pact

People visit an exhibition during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 6, 2019. Reuters

Fighters from Pakistan trying to cross into Kashmir: India

Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over Kashmir

FILE PHOTO - People wait to check their names on the draft list at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) centre at a village in Nagaon district, Assam state, India, July 30, 2018. REUTERS

NRC exclusion does not make one ‘stateless’: India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.