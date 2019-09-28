Home > World > South Asia

Afghan presidential election extended two hours

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST

Voting in Saturday's Afghan presidential election has been extended by two hours, said an election official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The start of polling was delayed around the country as stations failed to open on time.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Voting in Afghan presidential polls begins

Modi to Hasina: Don’t worry about NRC

Qandeel Baloch

Pakistan internet star’s brother gets life term for her murder

FILE PHOTO: Chief of staff of Sri Lankan army Shavendra Silva attends a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka May 16, 2019. On August 19, 2019 Shavendra Silva was named as army chief. REUTERS

UN suspends Sri Lankan troops from peacekeeping

Pakistan quake kills 22

No Bangladeshi moved to India after ’71: Fakhrul

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (L) and Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) President Hadi Awang hold hands during Ummah Unity Gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sep 14, 2019. REUTERS

Malaysia's two oldest political parties formalise pact

People visit an exhibition during Defence Day ceremonies, or Pakistan's Memorial Day, to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan September 6, 2019. Reuters

Fighters from Pakistan trying to cross into Kashmir: India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.