Afghan presidential election extended two hours
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2019 05:35 PM BdST
Voting in Saturday's Afghan presidential election has been extended by two hours, said an election official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The start of polling was delayed around the country as stations failed to open on time.
