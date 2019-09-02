Indian Air Marshal RD Mathur visiting Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 12:37 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 12:37 AM BdST
Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-In-Chief, Eastern Air Command, of the Indian Air Force, is currently visiting Bangladesh.
The High Commission of India said he will be meeting the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division during his Sept 1 to 5 trip.
He will also visit Bangladesh Air Force Academy and various operational BAF airbases.
The visit will help “strengthen mutual trust with immediate neighborhood particularly in the field of defence cooperation and will fortify the close and fraternal ties existing between the Air Forces of the two countries”, said a statement.
The air marshal is accompanied by his spouse, Shipra Mathur, and one delegation member.
